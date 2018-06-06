The Iceman is back, baby. Val Kilmer is set to return alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2, which recently kicked off production. It was hard to imagine a scenario in which a sequel to Top Gun actually took place without Kilmer reprising his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, who was the primary rival to Cruise in the original, but up until now, his inclusion was no guarantee. Fortunately for us, a new report confirms that the actor is indeed going to suit back up for the long-awaited sequel.

Back in 2015, long before the movie took the shape that it has taken now, we reported that Val Kilmer had been offered a role in the sequel and said yes without even seeing a script. But this project has gone through many iterations over the years and it wasn't clear if this latest version was going to make room for Iceman. Kilmer expressed interest in returning on social media once more last year. While this new report hasn't yet been confirmed by Paramount, it does indeed appear to be legit, as Kilmer has been spotted at the hotel in San Diego that the production team has been using since filming kicked off. Coincidence? Likely not.

Full plot details for the sequel, officially titled Top Gun 2: Maverick, are being kept under wraps. What we do know is that the movie will be dealing with drone technology and the pilots, like Iceman and Maverick, who are becoming outdated in a technologically advanced world. Tom Cruise's character will serve as a mentor to a younger, up and coming generation of fighter pilots. Maybe we can get a new volleyball scene with the old guys on one team and the new guys on another?

Joseph Kosinski is directing the sequel. He previously collaborated with Tom Cruise on Oblivion and also directed Tron: Legacy for Disney. The script comes from Eric Warren Singer, Peter Craig and Justin Marks. Save for Cruise and Val Kilmer, no other casting announcements have been made. The studio, for now at least, appears to be playing this one pretty close to the chest. So far all we've had is a set photo from Cruise that announced the start of production, but that was more than enough to get fans excited.

Not only is Val Kilmer returning as Iceman, but we also just learned that Kenny Loggins will be re-recording a new version of Danger Zone for the soundtrack with an as-of-yet-unnamed modern artist. This is shaping up to be the 80s nostalgia trip everyone was hoping for. Top Gun was released in 1986 and, in addition to making a true superstar out of Tom Cruise, it was a tremendous box office hit. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of The Wrap.