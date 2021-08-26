Despite reports in February that Mission: Impossible 8 would no longer being filming back-to-back with the seventh movie in the franchise, it appears that Tom Cruise is currently working on the 2023 release after he was seen on the big screens of Caesars' Colosseum Theatre with co-star Hayley Atwell on the set of the movie. He introduced behind the scenes footage of his latest Mission: Impossible 7 stunt, and then Paramount previewed the first 13 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick, which is finally making its way into cinemas on November 19.

In the extended CinemaCon clip, Cruise's Maverick is seen being told that the Top Gun program is being shut down, but true to his name, he defies orders from Ed Harris' Admiral and makes the choice to fly Mach 10. At dusk in the desert, Maverick takes to the skies with the Admiral's warning of "You know what happens if you go through with this" ringing in his ears. "One last ride," is the cock-sure pilot's response.

The plane zooms off, leaving the Admiral fuming in the control room as Maverick pushes the aircraft to its limits. As he heads towards Mach 9 one of the technicians says "He's the fastest man alive," in awe of the pilot's achievement. After seeming to be done at Mach 9.8, with the engines on the brink, Maverick makes it to Mach 10 to an uproar of cheers in the control room. Continuing to push the plane, Maverick moves past 10.1 and his engines blow. The control room screen goes dark and the plane appears to be exploding in the air. The scene cuts to a diner in the middle of the desert. Maverick walks in and asks, "Where am I?" A little boy answers, "Earth."

As well as the movie's opening, Paramount released a final trailer for the Top Gun sequel, in which Maverick is given a second chance via the request from Val Kilmer's Iceman. Goose's son, Miles Teller, isn't as forgiving though, saying, "My dad believed in you, I'm not going to make the same mistake."

The delays from the Covid pandemic certainly haven't cooled down the anticipation for Cruise's return as the flying ace, and from what has been seen so far, it looks like the much belated sequel will manage to deliver a nostalgic punch for fans of the original movie, and hopefully bring enough of a thrill ride for newcomers to jump on board.

While Maverick has been in the can for quite some time now, it is just one of the many projects that Tom Cruise is currently working on and promoting, and with new Mission Impossible movies due out in 2022 and 2023 he is not going to be away from cinema screens much in the future. He has recently been out and about in the UK between filming, and also was reported to have posed for pictures with a local family when he had to land his helicopter in their garden due to the local airport being closed, as you do.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on November 17, while Mission Impossible 7 and 8 are currently set to land on May 27, 2022 and July 7, 2023 respectively.