Original Top Gun editor Chris Lebenzon is returning to work on Top Gun: Maverick. After 34 years, Lebenzon will bring some of the same editing magic he used in helping make the first installment an instant classic. Tom Cruise shocked San Diego Comic-Con last month with a surprise appearance and the first footage from the highly anticipated sequel. Long-time fans were pleasantly surprised with what they saw in the early footage, which leaned heavily on the past.

Chris Lebenzon earned his first Academy Award nomination for his work on 1986's Top Gun. Lebenzon and Billy Weber took on the editing of the first installment, which has been credited with introducing the "MTV-style editing" to movies. Tom Cruise and crew are trying to recapture as much of the original style from the first movie for Top Gun: Maverick. In addition to Lebenzon, the sequel also sees the return of Harold Faltermeyer, who is back to compose the score for the sequel with Hans Zimmer. Faltermeyer was one of the first returns that Cruise revealed two years ago. His iconic original score can be heard in the sequel's trailer.

While Top Gun: Maverick will see the return of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, along with some familiar faces behind-the-scenes, it won't have a cameo by original star Kelly McGillis. The actress recently revealed she was never asked to return, which doesn't seem to bother her in the slightest. The actress stepped away from the entertainment business in order to raise her family and says if she was asked to return for the sequel, she would have to assess where she was at this point in her life.

Val Kilmer had been campaigning for a part in Top Gun: Maverick ever since Tom Cruise first started teasing the idea. The actor is just now starting to take on acting roles again after a lengthy battle with throat cancer that left his voice in an unrecognizable rasp. Kilmer has been working on his voice a lot over the past few years and is now comfortable speaking in public again after shying away from appearances and fans cannot wait to see the return of Iceman on the big screen with his old rival Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick looks like it will be everything Tom Cruise was originally promising and more. There were a lot of people who doubted that the movie would ever see the light of day, but it is now in the post-production process with original editor Chris Lebenzon back on board to make sure the sequel retains some of what made the first installment so memorable. Cruise seems very confident that he and director Joseph Kosinski have made something that fans of all ages will be into when the sequel hits theaters next summer. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the return of Chris Lebenzon.