After 35 years, actor Tom Cruise is bringing the sequel to Top Gun to the big screen. Top Gun: Maverick features Cruise returning to the role of naval aviator Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The movie will also see a lot of new actors playing the offsprings of characters from the original movie. One such actor is Jon Hamm, who will play Vice Admiral Cyclone, son of "Viper", Maverick's old mentor. In a new interview with KSDK, Hamm appeared confident that the upcoming sequel will leave a big impact on audiences.

"It's going to leave a lot of people with their minds blown I think. I got the good fortune to see it over the summertime. They opened a theater for us and we all had to sit 15 feet apart and wear masks and everything, but we got to see it on the big screen, which is the right way to see it. It's really visually stunning. And I think people are going to be moved by the story as well."

Tom Cruise is well-known for his desire to bring audiences the most thrilling action scenes by shooting the scenes for real instead of relying on CGI and green screens. Top Gun: Maverick provides the opportunity to display some hair-raising aerial stunts. In a previous interview, Cruise had intimated that the kind of action that went into making the movie might never be seen again.

"I realized that there were things that we could accomplish cinematically. And I started getting excited about this big challenge of, 'How do we do it?' So I said to [producer] Jerry [Bruckheimer], 'I'll do it if...' meaning, I'm not going to do the CGI stuff... I said to the studio, 'You don't know how hard this movie's going to be. No-one's ever done this before. There's never been an aerial sequence shot this way. I don't know if there ever will be again, to be honest."

While Cruise's dedication towards making his movies as realistic and thrilling as possible has always been lauded, the actor recently came in for a great deal of criticism for his behavior on set, when he was caught on tape shouting at a couple of crew members on the sets of the latest Mission: Impossible movie for violating social distancing measures. While Hamm was not a part of that film, his remarks last year about working with Cruise had made it clear that Hamm has great admiration for the star's work ethic both in front of and behind the camera.

"I'll say this about Tom, he is 100 percent movie star and 100 percent a leader. Tom's always ready. He's already prepared. He's always on time. He's got 900 things going on that you don't even know about. But that never comes into the daily work. If there was any pressure to perform and be great, or uphold the legacy of this film, it didn't show. You could tell that he was having the time of his life, and that enthusiasm completely washed over the rest of the cast."

Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Manny Jacinto, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, and Jay Ellis. The film arrives in theaters on July 2, 2021. This news first appeared at ksdk.com.