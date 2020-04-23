Val Kilmer admits that he had to beg for a part in Top Gun: Maverick. When Tom Cruise started vaguely teasing the long-awaited sequel, Kilmer let the world know that he was ready to return as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. He posted pictures of himself wearing an Iceman t-shirt on social media and was genuinely happy that a sequel was being made with Cruise back in control. However, it appears that Iceman wasn't always a part of the sequel's storyline.

Val Kilmer recently released his memoir called I'm Your Huckleberry, and the actor dives deep into his career. A recent excerpt from his book detailed an icy prank he played on Tom Cruise while making the first Top Gun movie and the latest excerpt focuses on Top Gun: Maverick. While Tom "Iceman" Kazansky didn't originally have a part in the sequel, Kilmer fought for himself to be included, which may have included some light begging. He had this to say.

"As the Temptations sang in the heydey of Motown soul, 'Ain't too proud to beg.' The producers went for it. Cruise went for it. Cruise couldn't have been cooler. ... Tom and I took up where we left off. The reunion felt great."

There have been rumors for decades claiming Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer hate each other. It's no secret that they did not get along while making Top Gun, but from what Kilmer says in his memoir, it was blown out of proportion. Kilmer says, "Tom is a comrade I respect and admire, though as creatures we hail from galaxies far, far away from one another." When they first met, Cruise had a singular vision to become one of the biggest action stars in cinematic history.

While Tom Cruise was honing his craft and preparing for a career in the action business, Val Kilmer chose a different path, which may have conflicted with Cruise's young attitude. Whatever the case may be, both actors carved out their own niche, gaining respect in the process. Cruise and Kilmer have a healthy respect for each other currently, which allowed for Kilmer to throw himself into Top Gun" Maverick.

We have yet to see Val Kilmer in any of the promotional material for Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise was asked about what it was like reuniting with Kilmer and he said, "It was very special for me." He also noted that Kilmer was doing "really well" after battling throat cancer. We're just going to have to wait to see how big of a role Iceman plays in the upcoming sequel, which thankfully hits theaters later this year. Top Gun: Maverick was originally supposed to open in theaters this summer, but has since been pushed back to December 23rd. You can order a copy of I'm Your Huckleberry over at Val Kilmer's official website.