The first round of movies for this year's Toronto International Film Festival have been announced and there are some major surprises, as well as some potential Oscar hopefuls.

The batch includes more than 50 movies. Joker, the upcoming R-rated DC Comics adaptation starring Joaquin Phoenix as the famed Batman villain, is indeed playing at the prestigious festival, as had been previously reported.

Other surprises include the Jennifer Lopez stripper movie Hustlers, Rian Johnson's ensemble murder mystery Knives Out and Taika Waitit's "anti-hate satire" Jojo Rabbit, in which, Waititi plays an imaginary version of Adolf Hiter.

TIFF 2019 also includes a ton of possible awards season favorites. Several of the heavy-hitters are biopics. These include Judy, the upcoming Judy Garland biopic starring Renee Zellweger, as well as Harriet, the Harriet Tubman biopic and Won't You Be My Neighbor? which stars Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers. Other possible Oscar contenders include James Mangold's Ford V Ferrari, The Goldfinch adaptation, Michael B. Jordan's Just Mercy and the buzzy Parasite from Bong Joon-Ho. Cameron Bailey, Co-Head and Artistic Director of TIFF, had this to say.

"Some of the year's biggest films will land in Toronto this September. We're thrilled to unveil Galas and Special Presentations that bring the brightest lights in film to our Festival audience. Our new programming team has been hard at work for months to deliver the compelling stories, acclaimed filmmakers, and top on screen talent that mark our two highest-profile sections."

The main takeaway from the lineup is that it's stack and varied. We've also got movies such as Dolemite Is My Name, which comes from Netflix and stars Eddie Murphy, as well as Uncut Gems, which sees Adam Sandler getting serious for the Safdie brothers. There's even the animated feature Abominable on the docket this year. Joana Vicente, Co-Head and Executive Director of TIFF, had this to say.

"I'm delighted to step into my first Festival as TIFF Co-Head to such a powerful slate of films. Fast-paced, boundary-pushing, satirical, this lineup has films representing every corner of the cinematic landscape on top of a strong number of World Premieres. It's a pleasure to be able to share these films with audiences for the first time."

Generally speaking, this is viewed as a launching pad for awards season hopefuls. Many previous Oscar winners debuted at the prestigious festival, so we could be seeing the 2019 field taking shape very soon. This year's Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on September 5 and runs through September 15. Be sure to check out the full list of movies screening at TIFF 2019 below.

Opening night:

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band - Daniel Roher

Closing night:

Radioactive - Marjane Satrapi

Galas

Abominable - Jill Culton

American Woman - Semi Chellas

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - Marielle Heller

Blackbird - Roger Michell

Clemency - Chinoye Chukwu

Ford v Ferrari - James Mangold

The Goldfinch - John Crowley

Harriet - Kasi Lemmons

Hustlers - Lorene Scafaria

- Lorene Scafaria Joker - Todd Phillips

- Todd Phillips Just Mercy - Destin Daniel Cretton

Ordinary Love - Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn

The Sky Is Pink - Shonali Bose

The Song of Names - Francois Girard

True History of the Kelly Gang - Justin Kurzel

Western Stars - Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen

Special Presentations

A Herdade - Tiago Guedes

Bad Education - Cory Finley

Coming Home Again - Wayne Wang

Dolemite Is My Name - Craig Brewer

Ema - Pablo Larrain

Endings, Beginnings - Drake Doremus

Frankie - Ira Sachs

The Friend - Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Greed - Michael Winterbottom

Guest of Honor - Atom Egoyan

Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles) - Sebastian Borensztein

Honey Boy - Alma Har'el

Hope Gap - William Nicholson

How to Build a Girl - Coky Giedroyc

I Am Woman - Unjoo Moon

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Judy - Rupert Goold

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

- Rian Johnson La Belle Epoque - Nicolas Bedos

The Laundromat - Steven Soderbergh

The Lighthouse - Robert Eggers

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Military Wives - Peter Cattaneo

Motherless Brooklyn - Edward Norton

No. 7 Cherry Lane - Yonfan

The Other Lamb - Malgorzata Szumowska

Pain and Glory - Pedro Almodovar

The Painted Bird - Vaclav Marhoul

Parasite - Bong Joon-ho

Pelican Blood - Katrin Gebbe

The Personal History of David Copperfield - Armando Iannucci

Portrait of a Lady on Fire - Celine Sciamma

The Report - Scott Z. Burns

Saturday Fiction - Lou Ye

The Two Popes - Fernando Meirelles

Uncut Gems - Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Weathering With You - Makoto Shinkai

While at War - Alejandro Amenabar