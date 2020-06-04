Paul Verhoeven originally wanted even more breasts on the 3-breasted woman in Total Recall. The scene from the classic 1990 sci-fi movie is one of the most memorable, though Verhoeven wanted to go even further. The movie stars starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox, and Michael Ironside. Total Recall is loosely based on the 1966 Philip K. Dick short story We Can Remember It for You Wholesale.

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Douglas Quaid, a construction worker who later learns that he is actually a secret agent and has to travel to Mars to learn his true identity and the reasoning behind his memory wipe. While there, he is approached by a sex worker offering up her services, though not for free. To entice Quaid further, she opens her top to reveal three breasts. Had Paul Verhoeven gotten his way, there would have been a lot more than just three breasts in Total Recall. He explains.

"I know that some women had, let's say, not two nipples, but they have four nipples. Like a dog, whatever. That's what they have. They exist, basically, and I've seen the medical photos when I was at university. And I knew that. I wanted four nipples and breasts, with big breasts and smaller breasts underneath. And Rob Bottin, I think, felt that it was too realistic for the film. And basically that three breasts would be more, let's say, in the style of the whole movie."

Actress Lycia Naff played the mutant prostitute named Mary in Total Recall. In an interview from 2012, she talked about the experience. "I felt really exposed," she said. "It didn't hit me until the first moment where the scene called for me to expose myself." Naff went on to state, "what came over me was such shame. Which was weird, because they weren't my breasts, and it was what I had signed up to do."

Lycia Naff also says that she felt, "embarrassed, and I was embarrassed for feeling embarrassed." Whatever the case may be, the scene is now one of the most memorable from Total Recall. She even remembered Paul Verhoeven discussing the need for more breasts. "The feedback was that I looked too bovine, like a cow ready to be milked, and that wasn't sexy," she said. In the end they went with the right decision and Naff is okay with the scene these days.

The Total Recall three-breasted scene was deemed important enough for inclusion in the 2012 remake. Kaitlyn Leeb took on the role this time, showing up at San Diego Comic-Con to reveal the new design. Even though Lycia Naff is happy with her performance now, she was more than happy to pass the torch to Leeb. "She's had to carry on with all the horny sci-fi fanboys! They're hers now!" You can check out the rest of the interview with Paul Verhoeven over at The Ringer.