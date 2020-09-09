Following the success of the first two releases in Full Moon Features' line of "Vintage VHS" collector's box sets - Puppet Master and Laserblast - comes one of the most talked-about horror movies in the Full Moon library: director David Schmoeller's 1979 masterpiece Tourist Trap. A macabre masterpiece, the movie is being presented in a stunning, totally UNCUT, digitally remastered transfer on both Blu-ray and DVD and packaged in a deluxe "Vintage VHS" big box with a custom made Mr. Slausen mini-action figure, complete with removable mask.

While the Tourist Trap sets won't be widely released to retail outlets until later this fall, Full Moon has a LIMITED advance stock of 500 on sale now at FullMoonDirect.com, the first 200 of which will be signed by producer Charles Band.

Tourist Trap is widely recognized as one of the scariest and strangest horror movies of the 1970s, a film championed by none other than Stephen King as wielding "an eerie, spooky power". Legendary actor Chuck Connors (The Rifleman, Werewolf) stars as Mr. Slausen, a telekinetic psychopath who lures a group of young people to his ramshackle roadside attraction, unleashing an army of psychically controlled mannequins and other monstrosities upon them.

Tourist Trap Uncut features include:

Audio Commentary by Director David Schmoeller

Interview with David Schmoeller

Rare Trailers

Order Tourist Trap from Full Moon Direct right now. If your order says "first 200 signed by Charles Band" in the description you will receive a signed copy. Only the first 200 units are signed by Charles Band.