Yet another Disney attraction is getting the cinematic treatment. A Tower of Terror movie is happening and, what's more, Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers, Lost in Translation) is set to star in and produce a new adaptation of the popular theme park attraction. This instantly puts the project into A-list territory and could help get it moving behind the scenes at the studio, as it has been in development for several years now. But Johansson's star power may be the shot in the arm it needed.

According to multiple reports, Scarlett Johansson is going to produce Tower of Terror through her company These Pictures, and the movie is being developed for her to star in as well. Josh Cooley, who directed Toy Story 4, is penning the screenplay. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being. However, the popular Disney Parks attraction was themed after The Twilight Zone. Whether or not that element is still in place remains to be seen. That is unlikely though as the rights situation would undoubtedly become complicated. Jonathan Lia is also on board to produce alongside Johansson.

There is no word yet on a director. However, it is said that Disney is going to "aim high." With Scarlett Johansson on board, it's easy to understand why. Not only has Johansson's role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe propelled her to global superstardom, but she is also an acclaimed actor whose star power is only going up. She has received two Oscar nominations in recent years for her work in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Plus, the long-awaited Black Widow solo movie is about to hit theaters next month. She is about as big as it gets right now. That could help attract the attention of an A-list director.

It was originally reported in 2015 that Big Fish screenwriter John August had pitched Disney on a Tower of Terror movie. He brought in a treatment with Jim Whitaker on board to produce. Updates have been virtually non-existent since the news initially broke. This also won't be the first time that the attraction has been turned into a movie. Steve Gutenberg and Kirsten Dunst started in a 1997 made-for-TV movie based on the ride. But this will be the first time that it will be used as inspiration for a big-screen endeavor.

Disney originally found success adapting its attractions into movies with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. That multi-billion-dollar franchise has encouraged the studio to attempt similar adaptations. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are starring in Jungle Cruise, which is set to be released next month. A new Haunted Mansion movie is also in the works with director Justin Simien. As for Scarlett Johansson, she stars in Sing 2, which hits theaters later this year. She is also attached to the Little Shop of Horrors remake, as well as a new take on Bride of Frankenstein. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was first reported by Collider.