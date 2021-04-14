Child actor Jacob Tremblay has joined the cast of The Toxic Avenger, Legendary's upcoming reboot of the iconic Troma movie. With Macon Blair set to direct the reboot, the new movie will reimagine the story established in the 1984 original. Game of Thrones favorite Peter Dinklage has previously been cast as the titular vigilante, and a new report from Deadline confirms that Tremblay has joined the project as his first co-star.

Full plot details aren't clear, but The Toxic Avenger reboot is said to be "steeped in environmental themes" and will provide a humorous take on the superhero genre in the spirit of Deadpool. Per the logline, when a "struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed."

Troma's Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, who co-directed the original movie, are on board to produce the Toxic Avenger remake. Released in 1984, the original is widely regarded as a cult classic and one of the most well-known B-movies of all time. While the gist of the story is the same, Toxie's backstory is a bit different in the original, in which Mork Torgl played a scrawny young nerd who becomes the Toxic Avenger due to a mean prank gone awry.

"Macon Blair knows Troma better than I do," Kaufman told Dread Central in January. "He's seen everything. He's seen the cartoon, he's seen the Halloween special, he's seen everything. And he loves our movies like Troma's War and Terror Firmer. I've read the script and it's better than the original and I leave it to him. If I'm called upon, I'd be happy to jump in. I learned on the musical to leave the creative to the creative. I learned to let them ask so if they want me, I'm there."

There have been multiple movie sequels made to The Toxic Avenger, with the third and fourth installments both releasing in 1989. Many years later, Troma would produce a new sequel, Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV, which ignored the previous two sequels. A popular cartoon series adaptation dubbed Toxic Crusaders was also spawned from the success of the original movie. Given the popularity of the franchise that continues to this day, there have been attempts for years to reboot the series.

Jacob Tremblay is perhaps best known for his performance in the 2015 movie Room opposite Brie Larson, a role that earned him a Screen Actors Guild award nomination. He also starred in the R-rated comedy movie Good Boys in 2019. Tremblay has since picked up another major role as he will voice Flounder in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which is now in production. The child star will also voice the titular character in the Disney and Pixar movie Luca.

Legendary's reboot of The Toxic Avenger doesn't yet have an official release date and it's not clear when filming will start. This news comes to us from Deadline.