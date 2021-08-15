There are many who fondly remember the low-budget Troma movie The Toxic Avenger and its sequels, and almost 40 years later we are getting one of the few remakes that may actually turn out to be a good thing. Writer and director of this new iteration of Toxie has now announced that filming has wrapped in Bulgaria on the movie and this is the kind of news that is easy to get excited about in these days of stop-start productions.

Macon Blairtook to his Twitter account to make the announcement, as can be seen below, and it led to some interesting conversations in reply from the movie's star Elijah Wood and Troma legend himself Lloyd Kaufman, who seems like he wants a piece of the action in the movie - and why not?

The Toxic Avenger remake stars Wood, along with Julia Davis, Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon and Jacob Tremblay and is a "contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment's successful 1984 low-budget action comedy hit,The Toxic Avenger is steeped in environmental themes and subverts the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool. When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed. Troma's Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will serve as producers."

Wood responded to Blair's post by tweeting, "Thanks my friend! That was fun!"

The more interesting response was from the movie's producer and creator of the original movie, Lloyd Kaufman, who posted a video of himself enjoying a drink at home. He said, "Congratulations! Any chance to film a zoom scene w Torgle, Tiffany etc? Commish sends love! We have crew and. Equipment plus green screen!" This led to Troma stars Tiffany Shepis-Tretta and Gregory Paul Smith joining the chain to announce that they were more than happy to put themselves out to be part of the movie.

The Toxic Avenger remake was originally announced back in 2019, and Kaufman was one of the first to praise the choice of Blair as writer and director on the project when he spoke to Dread Central about the project.

"Macon Blair knows Troma better than I do. He's seen everything. He's seen the cartoon, he's seen the Halloween special, he's seen everything. And he loves our movies like Troma's War and Terror Firmer," Kaufman said. "I've read the script and it's better than the original and I leave it to him. If I'm called upon, I'd be happy to jump in. I learned on the musical to leave the creative to the creative. I learned to let them ask so if they want me, I'm there. If they let Macon Blair direct it, I think it will be terrific. He knows the Troma sense of humor, the combination of slapstick and satire with the environmental theme."

As we know, Kaufman has since "jumped in" as producer, and if the movie gods allow, then it is highly likely we will see him also appearing in the movie with a cameo role along with some of his former Troma stars. There is no word yet on exactly when the movie will be released, or indeed whether it will receive a theatrical release or find a home on a streaming platform, but all being well it would be expected sometime in 2022.