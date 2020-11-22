Can you believe it has been 25 years since we were first introduced to Woody and Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar classic Toy Story? The comedic animated adventure that follows the lives of several toys behind closed doors, when the kids are away, first hit theaters in good old 1995. And it became an instant blockbuster hit that has gone onto spawn a franchise that includes 4 movies and counting, several animated shorts, a spin-off TV series and a couple of TV specials. Today, Pixar celebrates the 25th anniversary of the movie that started it all, sharing this unique new art with fans of all ages.

The toy box is overflowing with fun! Happy 25th anniversary to Toy Story, first released on this day in 1995. #ToyStory25pic.twitter.com/fnVC74vW9a — Pixar (@Pixar) November 22, 2020

Toy Story is a 1995 American computer-animated comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The feature film directorial debut of John Lasseter, it was the first entirely computer-animated feature film, as well as the first feature film from Pixar.

In the movie, Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position as Andy's favorite toy jeopardized when his parents buy him a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure. Even worse, the arrogant Buzz thinks he's a real spaceman on a mission to return to his home planet. When Andy's family moves to a new house, Woody and Buzz must escape the clutches of maladjusted neighbor Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten) and reunite with their boy.

Along with the new art that Pixar released in celebration of Toy Story and its 25th Anniversary of release, the studio is also sharing some cool concept art that features a first look at Buzz and Woody in their initial conception.

Take a trip down memory lane with this early Toy Story concept art. #ToyStory25pic.twitter.com/JLMx6oX9WW — Pixar (@Pixar) November 22, 2020

Disney+ is also getting in on the action. They insist that the only way to spend this lazy locked-in curfew laden Sunday is to marathon all of the movies. Each is available to stream exclusively on Disney+, including the original Toy Story, its first sequel Toy Story 2, which arrived in November of 1999, the hugely popular Toy Story 3, which was released more than a decade later in 2010, and what currently stands as the final, but perhaps not the last, sequel with Toy Story 4, released in 2019.

To have any other plans on the anniversary of Toy Story is reaching for the sky. #ToyStory25#DisneyPluspic.twitter.com/gFlMYeGnXt — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 22, 2020

Jon Erlichman is also getting into the fun, offering a look at how the movie was actually made. He shows off some early animatics on what looks to be a very ancient computer. Toy Story was a marvel of innovation and technology upon its initial release. You can take a look at how it came to be in the tweet below.

On this day in 1995: Pixar’s Toy Story was released.



Here’s how the first computer animated feature film was made:pic.twitter.com/1BCRCeXmOl — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) November 22, 2020

Following in the grand tradition of Toy Story, Forky Asks a Question is also currently streaming on Disney+. There are also several shorts and even an animated Buzz Lightyear spin-off series to check out if you are so inclined. Plenty of fans have chimed in to wish the movie a happy 25th birthday as well.

There’s a memory in your boot! Take a rootin’, tootin’ trip down memory lane with these Toy Story ⏩ Toy Story 4 photos featuring Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, and Tim Allen. #ToyStory25pic.twitter.com/oz6Jy7BRKN — Pixar (@Pixar) November 19, 2020

as a person who’s basically grown up on nothing BUT animated films ,, i honestly don’t think the first toy story deserves all the flack it gets nowadays



but knowing that this film is essentially 25 years old now, i can gladly say that this scene will forever be amazing !!



???????? pic.twitter.com/1JeZCoj76b — ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ✨ (@Nrrd_GrrnJay95) November 22, 2020

On this day in 1995, Toy Story came out in theaters. Happy 25th Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/bhffUUL5lk — Alec Behan (@alec_behan) November 22, 2020

Happy 25th Anniversary to Toy Story from the Pixar Ball! pic.twitter.com/hz9ABzABsA — Alec Behan (@alec_behan) November 22, 2020

25 years ago, Toy Story came out in theaters. And it revolutionized animated films as we know it. With it's excellent story, charming animation, fantastic writing, and lovable characters, it's still a film that holds up after all these years. pic.twitter.com/Uy8MrDGpL7 — Tristan the Holly Jolly Zootopia Fan???????????? (@MichelsTristan) November 22, 2020

In Cars (2006), Dinoco is a sponsor. Dinoco is a gas station in Toy Story (1995). pic.twitter.com/IhRsz7Q2BV — Movie Details (@moviedetail) November 22, 2020

25 years ago today, one of the most influential and best films of the century was released. happy birthday toy story ???????????? pic.twitter.com/foU1NT1bpL — ???? Ian ???? (@ianlovesfilm) November 22, 2020

25 years ago, Toy Story, the first full-length feature film from Pixar was released. This film served as a major milestone in the field of animation, being the first computer animated film ever made.



A celebration drawing will be released in the morning. pic.twitter.com/6IWZ1pnPhs — Isaac Vargas (@AnimationFan15) November 22, 2020

On November 22, 1995 – Toy Story is released as the first feature-length film created completely using computer-generated imagery. pic.twitter.com/ML6MTDGDHo — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) November 22, 2020

#OnThisDay in 1995, Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story, the first 3D animated feature film, released in theatres! Happy 25th anniversary! pic.twitter.com/03Hezc7hyl — Bmanlegoboy (@Bmanlegoboy) November 22, 2020

Fun Fact : Today is the 25th anniversary of Toy Story! I’ve translated the title into ‘puparum fabula’ or Story of the Dolls. ???? pic.twitter.com/YEn8SSs4Wk — Legonium (@tutubuslatinus) November 22, 2020