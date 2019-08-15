Disney's record-breaking year simply won't quit, as Toy Story 4 has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. It's now the fifth movie of the year to do so for the studio. It wasn't all that long ago when a movie reaching that particular milestone was a huge deal. It's become a more regular occurrence in the modern era. While other studios can pull the accomplishment off from time to time, it's Disney that has been managing to do it far more than anyone else, and this year is one for the record books.

As of this writing, Toy Story 4 has just barely crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, by about $1.1 million. The Pixar sequel was released in theaters on June 20 and saw an excellent opening weekend take of $120.9 million, on its way to a domestic total of $421.8 million. The movie has also done exceedingly well overseas. What's more impressive is that there is still gas left in the tank, as the animated flick is still set to open in Germany and Scandinavia.

Easily the most impressive part of this landmark is it's the fifth movie to gross at least $1 billion in 2019 for Disney alone. Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), The Lion King ($1.34 billion), Captain Marvel ($1.12 billion) and Aladdin ($1.03 billion) all also crossed that threshold. It's also worth mentioning that the only other release in 2019 so far to accomplish such success is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has earned $1.09 billion so far. However, it was produced by Disney's Marvel Studios, even though it was released by Sony, and benefited greatly by taking place inside of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The drop-off worldwide in 2019 for movies not released by Disney is steep. The Wandering Earth, a Chinese sci-fi flick, is next on the list with $699.8 million. From there, the drop is far steeper, with DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at the number eight spot worldwide for the year with $519.8 million. Rounding out the global top ten is Detective Pikachu ($431.5 million) and Alita: Battle Angel ($404.9 million).

Disney already broke the record for box office in a calendar year weeks ago by crossing $7.67 billion worldwide. Since then, they've only added to their total. Not to mention the studio still has potentially massive hits coming down the pipeline, such as Frozen 2, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Some analysts are now predicting the studio could pull in as much as $10 billion before the clock strikes midnight on December 31. It is painfully clear, as if it wasn't already, that Disney has an unprecedented level of dominance when it comes to delivering what moviegoers want to see. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.