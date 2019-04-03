Disney decided to go big this year at CinemaCon. Lucky attendees were treated to a five-minute extended scene from Avengers: Endgame, along with new footage from The Lion King and Aladdin. While this is all pretty great on its own, the studio decided to take it to the next level and premiered the first 17 minutes of Toy Story 4. That should make up for the lack of Star Wars 9 updates, which many were anticipating. There are some SPOILERS for Toy Story 4 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Toy Story 4 opens with Woody saying a hard goodbye during the Andy days and then fast forwards to present day and introduces Forky to the crew. Apparently, there are more than a few moments where tears were shed amongst the audience at CinemaCon. The footage went on to explain Bo Peep's absence. As it turns out, Andy's sister Molly decided that she didn't need the lamp fixture anymore, which was the home for Bo, so it was sold. A man comes to buy the lamp and Woody has to choose between going with Bo or staying with Andy. He chooses to stay with Andy.

Toy Story 4 takes place nine years later with the group now belonging to Bonnie, who creates Forky and becomes deeply attached to her new creation. The neurotic character freaks out Woody and the crew at first, but they later decide to unite and protect Forky since Bonnie loves him so much. The first reactions to the long awaited sequel prove that Disney has not missed a beat with the franchise.

Related: Toy Story 4 Clip Sends Bo Peep and Woody on a Rescue Mission

While there were already some tears shed during the first 17 minutes of Toy Story 4 shown off at CinemaCon, there are bound to be a lot more. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have said their last days of recording dialogue were very emotional. Both actors admitted to having to turn around to not face the crew when they were reciting the final lines. Hanks has since called the sequel "historical," so the Kleenex box may have to be a lot closer when watching the movie for the first time.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st. We were recently treated to the first trailer, which means we will have several other sneak peeks along the way. However, we aren't going to get to see the first 17 minutes of the movie online. With that being said, Disneyland and Disney World may screen the intro to the movie like they did with Wreck-It Ralph 2. That has not been confirmed, but it seems like a good way to raise awareness for the upcoming sequel release. Disney has a lot of projects on the way, but Toy Story 4 is one of the biggest movies on the slate, which also includes Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars 9.