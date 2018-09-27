Toy Story 4 is going to be one heck of an emotional ride if Tim Allen is to be believed. Allen has voiced the character of Buzz Lightyear ever since the first movie and he's returning to reprise his now iconic role in next year's highly-anticipated sequel. According to Allen, it's such a tearjerker, he could barely even get through it.

Tim Allen recently appeared as a guest on an episode of The Talk in order to promote the latest season of his series Last Man Standing, which was revived by Fox after being canceled by ABC. During the course of the interview, co-host Sarah Gilbert asked Allen about Toy Story 4 and, at this point, he couldn't, nor did he really want to, get into specifics. But he has only the nicest things to say and got noticeably emotional when talking about it. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Yes, I gotta resist getting emotional. I don't want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story. It is so emotional, it's so funny, it's so big, the idea they've come up with, I'm startled. I couldn't even get through the last scene. I would love to be a Washington leaker. I just can't do it. I can't give any more away. They've got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through."

This is what fans probably want to hear, which is, at face value, good. Even though there is a lot of excitement for another adventure with Woody, Buzz and the gang, there is just as much trepidation from those who grew up with the franchise. Toy Story 3 put a beautiful punctuation mark on the series and seemed like a fitting end for the characters.

But an important note; Toy Story 3 made more than $1 billion worldwide. That's not to say that Pixar makes obligatory sequels all the time, but they are a company owned by Disney and it's hard not to look at Toy Story 4 as something that just makes a lot of business sense. The story has also evolved quite a bit. Originally, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack were on board to pen the screenplay. They quit during the John Lasseter controversy and Pixar ending up rewriting a great deal of the screenplay.

Originally, Toy Story 4 was supposed to arrive this year. It was ultimately delayed and will be released on June 21, 2019. This entry in the franchise brings in some new blood, with Josh Cooley taking over as director. Perhaps he can help bring something fresh to the series that we didn't know we needed. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the next Toy Story adventure are made available. You can check out Tim Allen's interview clip from The Talk YouTube channel for yourself below.