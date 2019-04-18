Toy Story 4 is on the way and Disney•Pixar have released a new poster and TV spot to celebrate the upcoming release. The highly anticipated sequel doesn't hit theaters until June, but Disney has been out promoting the movie quite a bit lately while announcing the franchise will have a presence on the Disney+ streaming platform. Newcomer Forky, voiced by Tony Hale and Bo Beep, voiced by Annie Potts will receive new shorts on the upcoming streaming platform, which launches in November.

The latest Toy Story 4 trailer pits the team up against a cat, who at first doesn't look too menacing. However, it is later revealed the feline likes to tear up plush toys, which does not sit well with Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele's Ducky and Bunny characters as they learn what they're made of. It's kind of a jarring moment, but it is obviously full of humor. As for the latest poster, it reunites Bo Peep with Woody and Buzz as they prepare to set off on a new adventure, which will find them learning new things about each other and themselves.

Woody is making it the team's mission to take care of Forky in Toy Story 4. Bonnie created Forky and he doesn't feel like a toy, he only feels like trash, so it's up to the gang to show Bonnie's new toy that he has a place in the world. Additionally, the sequel shows Bo Peep after years on her own and shows an adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo reunite, they soon realize they're worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that's the least of their worries.

Annie Potts sat Toy Story 3 out, so fans have been wondering where Bo Peep was after all of this time. Toy Story 4 is going to help fill that gap with her return and the addition of new toys, like Keanu Reeves' Duke Caboom, who helps out Bo. Like Forky, Caboom is struggling with his place in the toy world too, so we're going to see the two very different toys as they learn from Buzz, Woody, and the gang about what it takes to be a real toy.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st and it features a huge cast. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Maddie McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Emily Davis, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Maliah Bargas-Good, Jack McGraw, Juliana Hansen, and Estelle Harris all star in the highly anticipated sequel, which Tom Hanks has called historic. You can check out the new Toy Story 4 TV spot and poster below, thanks to the Pixar YouTube channel.