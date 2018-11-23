Keanu Reeves is voicing a character in the upcoming Toy Story 4. Tim Allen made the announcement during a new interview, which has sparked speculation as to who, or what, Reeves is playing in the highly anticipated sequel. This week marked the 23rd anniversary of the first Toy Story movie hitting theaters, which is pretty amazing to think about. For older fans, it's hard to believe that those beloved characters have been around for that long, and for younger fans, it's all they've ever known.

In a new interview, Tim Allen talked a little bit about Toy Story 4. The Buzz Lightyear actor revealed that there are some old characters returning as well as some new ones, which led to him mentioning Keanu Reeves. Allen didn't go into specifics, but we do know that Reeves' character is pretty small. Allen explains.

"They really will surprise you with the toys they came up with. Characters came back, new guys in it that are great. Keanu Reeves has got a great part. Actually, a little inside story (about Reeves): Even he said - gentle, wonderful guy that he is - This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear. And his character does have an edge to that. And the guy said, So we calmed him down a little bit, and they reminded me his toy is only that big."

Keanu Reeves joins the cast of Toy Story 4 with a few other notable new characters. Veep's Tony Hale voices the nervous Forky, who is a spork with arms and legs. After initially thinking it was a joke, Forky is indeed a real character who will play a pretty big role in the sequel. In addition to Hale, Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele star as Ducky and Bunny, two carnival prizes who are eager to be won, who meet up with Woody and the gang at a carnival.

Allen also spoke about how emotional Toy Story 4 is, noting that he had to turn away from the writers while he was recording his final lines, which is practically the same thing Tom Hanks said he had to do. Both Hanks and Allen have revealed the conclusion of the story is pretty heavy, with Hanks noting that it's historical. This is pretty big news considering that many believed Toy Story 3 was the perfect ending to the franchise.

Related: Tom Hanks Calls Toy Story 4 Ending an Emotional Moment in History

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st, 2019, so expect to see a lot more promotional material from the sequel in the near future. So far, we've only seen teasers that feature the aforementioned new characters, and have yet to see a traditional trailer that teases some of the specific story details. With that being said, we're all wondering who Keanu Reeves is playing in the movie now. You can watch the interview with Tim Allen below, provided by the Tonight Show YouTube channel.