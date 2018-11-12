The teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 has been released and it features the new character, Forky. In addition to the character update, Disney and Pixar have revealed the official synopsis for the highly anticipated fourth installment in the franchise. Some fans have been worried about the sequel since the third movie ended the franchise so perfectly. But, both Tim Allen and Tom Hanks have promised that Toy Story 4 is a humorous and emotional journey that will leave an impression on viewers.

The Toy Story 4 teaser trailer begins with Judy Collins' 1967 hit song "Both Sides Now," and then shows the main cast of the franchise holding hands, giving time for each character to be reintroduced. Everything is peaceful and going exactly as it should until we get to the end of Slinky Dog's tail and see a spork with arms, legs, and a face screaming that he doesn't belong here. It's the end of the circle, which breaks when the weird character ditches the rest of the cast.

The weird spork character isn't a joke. His name is Forky, and he is voiced by Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep). Not a whole lot is explained about Forky and his place with the rest of the beloved cast, but the official Toy Story 4 synopsis adds in some information. You can read the synopsis below.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called Forky to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Director John Cooley shed some more light on the mysterious Forky character. It looks like there's a lot more going on with the new character than originally thought, according to Cooley. On the surface, Forky just looks like a goofy spork, but there is definitely more than meets the eye. Cooley explains.

"The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose. A toy's purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he's facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him."

Like originally thought, the Toy Story 4 teaser trailer will play in front of Wreck-It Ralph 2, which hits theaters next week. A lot has changed for the movie since it was announced back in 2014. John Lasseter was on board to direct with a script written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones. However, all three have since left the project, leaving Josh Cooley to direct from a script written by Stephany Folsom.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st, 2019. The original story had Woody and Buzz going to rescue Bo Peep, but that appears to have changed. Bo Peep voice actress Annie Potts has said that she is in the sequel, so it will be interesting to see where she fits into this new road trip storyline that has just been introduced. Additionally, it will be interesting to see how Forky interacts with the rest of the group. He already seems like he's a nervous character, as seen in the teaser trailer. While we wait for some more information, you can check out the Toy Story 4 teaser trailer and the debut of Forky below, thanks to the Disney Pixar YouTube channel.