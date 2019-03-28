We have some new details on Toy Story 4, as well as a brand new poster. This franchise, though beloved by children and former children who are now adults and grew up with these movies in their youth, has a longstanding history with great villains. Sid, The Prospector, Lotso. All great. We now finally have some info regarding this movie's villain, which is a defective toy named Gabby Gabby, as voiced by Christina Hendricks.

Gabby Gabby is a pullstring doll from the 1950s who has been in an antique shop for decades. Unfortunately, the doll has a defect that has made her somewhat undesirable. She's unassuming, with her 50s style, yellow dress and cute appearance. But looks can be deceiving. Gabby Gabby has amassed a cohort of voiceless ventriloquist dummies that do her bidding, headed up by her her right-hand man Benson. Director Josh Cooley had this to say about it.

"We couldn't have picked a better person to voice our villain than Christina Hendricks. It's perfect. She can play such sweet innocence and kindness, and then at the flip of a switch, she can go just so cold and terrifying. It's so much fun... I've always loved The Twilight Zone and that Talking Tina-type of thing. We've never seen creepy, old dolls like that in Toy Story, and this was an opportunity to do that. Gabby has been in this antique store for 60-plus years. Gabby is a perfect toy except for the fact that she's got one thing broken about her that's been keeping her from being purchased and loved forever... She can just tell her henchmen of ventriloquist dummies to do her bidding for her, and they do. She's like the Godfather, where she doesn't really have to do much to do a lot."

That sounds effectively terrifying. Couple all of that with a character like Keanu Reeves' Duke Caboom and Ducky and Bunny, as voiced by Key and Peele, and this begins sounding like a sequel that could very well earn its place in the franchise. There are those who are worried it could sully the perfect ending that was Toy Story. The former Mad Men star, for her part, had this to say about Gabby Gabby.

"My character Gabby Gabby is a baby doll who was sadly made with a broken voice box. Because of this defect, she has never known the love of a child or been able to fulfill her destiny to love one back. She has spent her whole life in an antique store looking out at the real world."

In other Pixar news, an international poster for the movie has also been revealed, which features the whole gang gathered together riding on the back of an RV. Everything seems to be lining up for this one. Great villain? Check. Emotional stakes? Check. Lots of fuel to potentially pull on everyone's heartstrings? Double check. Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21. Be sure to check out the new poster and an image of Gabby Gabby below. This news was previously reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Related: Keanu Reeves' Toy Story 4 Character Secretly Revealed in Incredibles 2?

Toy Story 4 - Novas fotos divulgadas pela Entertainment Weekly, mostram os novos personagens: Officer Giggle McDimples, Gabby Gabby e Duke Caboom - este ultimo será dublado por Keanu Reeves; confira as imagens.



Toy Story 4 chega aos cinemas em 20 de junho.#toystory#cinegametvpic.twitter.com/G0aFmDJw1p — CINEgame.tv (@_Cinegametv) March 21, 2019

Nueva imagen de #ToyStory



Gabby Gabby, sera la nueva amenaza a la que se tendrán que enfrentar nuestros juguetes favoritos pic.twitter.com/TlH9VpFIwY — Plano Geek (@GeekPlano) March 28, 2019

Toy Story 4 reveals its villain: a really, really, really creepy doll https://t.co/Su3hhYdEKHpic.twitter.com/shfFa1IKkA — Polygon (@Polygon) March 28, 2019