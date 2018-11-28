A brand new poster for Toy Story 4 has arrived online. Disney and Pixar have got the ball rolling on revealing next year's sequel to the world recently, but there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the next adventure with Buzz, Woody and the gang. We've haven't seen the toys come to life on screen since Toy Story 3 hit theaters back in 2010. What's gone on in the years since? Somehow or another, the events set to transpire are going to bring them to the carnival, which is certainly treading on new territory for the franchise.

The poster was shared by Disney Ireland and features Woody standing by the movie's title on a hilltop overlooking a carnival. Clearly, this carnival is going to play an important part in Toy Story 4 but at this point, we just have more questions than answers. Previously, a trailer revealed Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele's character's Ducky and Bunny who were posted up at one of the games at this same carnival. How or why Woody winds up there? That seems to be the big question at the moment. It also appears that Woody is about to walk into the sunset as so many Cowboys have done before him. Is this poster subtly hinting that we may be seeing the last of this beloved toy?

We know that several new characters are going to be introduced. Aside from Key and Peele as Ducky and Bunny, the first teaser trailer introduced us to Forky, a makeshift toy that will factor heavily into the plot. Once this toy is introduced into Bonnie's bedroom, it sets off a chain of events leading to a road trip adventure that apparently results in a carnival trip. Additionally, it was recently revealed that Keanu Reeves will be voicing a new character. The internet was quick to make plenty of excellent John Wick jokes. Aside from that, both Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have described the sequel as very emotional.

What we also know is this movie went through quite a few changes in its long development process. Originally, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack wrote a version of the movie that was said to be more of a love story between Woody and Bo Peep. However, they left the project deep into development, with Stephany Folsom coming on board to rework the story. It would seem things have changed quite a bit and that was backed up by statements made earlier this year by actress Annie Potts, who voices Bo Peep. She explained that Pixar scrapped most of the script at one point.

Josh Cooley is in the director's chair for this installment. To date, the three previous Toy Story movies have grossed just shy of $2 billion at the global box office. Even though many felt like the third movie served as a fitting end to the franchise, it's hard for Disney and Pixar to ignore all of the cash that could be made by bringing the toys back at least one more time. Toy Story 4 is set to arrive in theaters on June 21, 2019. Be sure to check out the new poster from the Disney Ireland Twitter account below.