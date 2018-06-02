Toy Story 4 has had a bumpy road to production, but the movie is finally coming our way next year. The biggest hurdle came when Rashida Jones and Will McCormack departed the project, who had been writing the script for the upcoming sequel. That decision ultimately had to do with Pixar head John Lasseter, who has had several misconduct claims brought against him. In the wake of their departure, it's been revealed that the animation studio scrapped three-quarters of the script, which contributed to the delay.

This comes to us from voice actress Annie Potts, who will be reprising her role as Bo Peep in the movie. She was noticeably absent from Toy Story 3, but the actress says of her role this time around, "I have a big part! I'm thrilled!" Potts also discussed the delay in getting the sequel in theaters, which was originally supposed to arrive this year, but we're getting Incredibles 2 instead. Here's what she had to say about it.

"[Toy Story 4] was supposed to come out this year and then they threw out three-quarters of it and rewrote. Usually, it takes, from start to finish, two years. But because they threw most of it in the bin and started over [my time on the project has] been extended a little bit. I've done a lot of work on it."

After several delays, the studio recently announced that Toy Story 4 will finally arrive on June 21, 2019. That will put it out a full nine years after the release of Toy Story 3, which many assumed to be the final installment of the franchise. As for the delay, Annie Potts also talked a bit about the creative freedom Pixar has to simply scrap a ton of work if they feel it isn't up to standard, which is not something very many studios can say.

"They're funny those Pixar people. They just take their time. It's very painstaking work. If they don't like whole sections then they just chuck it and start over again. They have that great creative liberty to do that."

Annie Pott says that not being in Toy Story 3 "hurt my feelings a little bit. But John [Lasseter, Pixar's chief creative officer] explained to me the reason was because they were saving me for 4." So even back then they knew that they were going to make at least one more Toy Story movie. Considering that the trilogy has brought in $1.97 billion at the box office and are considered to be amongst the greatest animated movies ever made, that's not too surprising. As for what the major script changes from writer Stephany Folsom mean? It's difficult to say, but we previously heard that Toy Story 4 was going to be a love story between Bo Peep and Woody, with Buzz and his cowboy friend conducting a search for the missing toy. It's likely the core plot will stay intact, but the movie, which comes from director Josh Cooley, has been heavily reworked. This news comes to us courtesy of Radio Times.