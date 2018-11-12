As many around the world celebrate Veterans Day, Disney and Pixar have unveiled an official first look at the hugely anticipated sequel Toy Story 4. The gang is back, with Woody and Buzz leading the charge. Only this time out, there is a new friend in the mix. And he doesn't exactly belong amongst these bigger toys.

Woody and the rest of the toys are back for an all-new adventure in Toy Story 4, welcoming new friends to Bonnie's room, including a reluctant new toy called Forky. said director Josh Cooley about the upcoming sequel.

"Like most people, I assumed that 'Toy Story 3' was the end of the story. And it was the end of Woody's story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring."

A teaser trailer slated to debut with Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 in theaters Nov. 21, is available today. It will introduce an interesting idea that is sure to resonate with kids and adults alike. And that is the idea of acceptance and figuring out where you truly belong.

In Toy Story 4, Forky insists that he is NOT a toy! An actual spork-turned-craft-project, Forky is pretty sure that he doesn't belong in Bonnie's room. Unfortunately, every time he tries to get away, someone yanks him back into an adventure he'd rather skip. Said director Josh Cooley.

"The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose. A toy's purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he's facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him."

Does that mean all utensils are alive in the Toy Story universe? That is an idea we'll learn more about when the film hits theaters next summer. Filmmakers called on comedian Tony Hale to provide the voice of Forky. Hale, best known for his roles in the iconic sitcoms Arrested Development and Veep, had this to say.

"It's a huge thrill to be part of the Toy Story family. But it's going to take a while for it to really sink in."

Cooley went onto say this.

"When we thought up this character, Tony was the first actor that came to mind and I'm thrilled he accepted. Tony's performance as Forky is a comedy salad of confidence, confusion, and empathy... served by hilarious spork."

How were filmmakers able to convince Hale to give voice to Forky? "A utensil's existential crisis?" he asked. "I'm in!" Now, you can see the first teaser trailer, which introduces Forky while reuniting all your old Toy Story friends. We also have the teaser poster featuring Woody and the first image of Forky. This first look at Toy Story 4 comes from Disney and Pixar