The first clip from the long awaited Toy Story 4 has arrived. So far, we've seen brief teaser trailers from the upcoming sequel, but not a whole lot has been shown in regard to the story. Thankfully, Disney has given us a new clip that reintroduces Bo Peep to the world and hints at her new attitude, which has been talked about quite a bit lately. The female character may look the same, but she has definitely gone through some changes.

Woody, Buzz, and the gang are in a bind when Bo Peep comes up with a plan in the Toy Story 4 clip. She quickly mobilizes her crew while Woody and Buzz sit back with their mouth agape. Additionally, we learn the names of Bo's sheep, which are Billy, Goat, and Gruff. Even Woody was surprised to learn this information as he tells Bo in the clip. It looks like PETA won't be too happy since Bo's crook is featured prominently in the first clip.

A few weeks ago, PETA reached out to Pixar's Josh Cooley after a new poster for Toy Story 4 was released and it featured Bo Peep's crook. The organization says that the crook is an image that is synonymous with sheep violence, but that's not what she's using it for in the Toy Story franchise. PETA asked Pixar to remove the crook, but that doesn't look like that's going to happen, especially since it's featured in the clip as Bo Peep springs into action. The tool is historically used to hook lambs by the legs and neck in the wool industry.

Annie Potts, who voices Bo Peep in Toy Story 4, says, "Bo's got some 'tude now." She even started to tease that the Bo might have finally chosen between Woody and Buzz. She said, "I think she's made a choice now. I can only reveal so much." Potts wasn't able to say much, but after sitting out the third movie, there are a lot of questions as to what Bo has been up to since the last movie hit theaters. Obviously, we're going to see a much tougher character than we have seen in the past.

While PETA won't be too happy about the latest look at Toy Story 4, fans will certainly enjoy it. With that being said, it's beginning to look like the long awaited sequel will be putting more of a focus on Bo Peep this time around. She has her own poster and she has been talked about a length more than a few times during the promotional push. We're all waiting to see how Keanu Reeves' Duke Kaboom character will help out Bo, Billy, Goat, and Gruff. While we wait to see how the two characters will meet, you can watch the Toy Story 4 clip below, thanks to the Good Morning America Twitter account.