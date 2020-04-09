Toy Story and Home Improvement star Tim Allen is never short of a humorous anecdote, something that we could all use during this trying time. Having regaled us with John Wick related stories in the past, Allen recently told another tale from his unique life experience, this time regarding what it's like to be Buzz Lightyear.

"I'm in Manhattan in an elevator and a young kid is misbehaving. Some kids at a certain age just punch you in the crotch, I don't know what that's about. It's a certain age, they're right there, they know it gets your attention. And so this kid was punching mom in the leg and really going nuts. So I said 'To infinity and beyond! You shouldn't treat your mom like that.' And the kid looked all around the elevator and then started crying. And the mom's looking at me like now she's mad. And the kid goes 'That ugly man swallowed Buzz Lightyear!'"

Don't kids say the darndest, and apparently harshest, things? Having portrayed one of their favorite characters, Tim Allen reasonably felt he had a certain kind of authority with young audiences by being the voice of the beloved Toy Story character. Sadly, when it came to the actor trying to use it to his advantage, it completely backfired, no doubt leaving his ego feeling a little bruised.

As Tim Allen recalls, he thought he would be able to use his famous, authoritative Buzz Lightyear voice to stop a young child from misbehaving, but instead, the story ends with the child crying, accusing the actor of devouring the intrepid space ranger, and then calling his looks into question. At least Allen took something away from the no doubt embarrassing experience as it taught him a valuable lesson to not use his Buzz voice outside of the cartoon environment.

Tim Allen just wrapped up playing Buzz Lightyear for Pixar for over 25 years with last year's wonderful Toy Story 4. The movie follows Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang as they embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody's slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they're worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

Toy Story 4 was directed by Josh Cooley, in his feature directorial debut, from a screenplay by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom. It stars a returning Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Estelle Harris, Blake Clark, Bonnie Hunt, Jeff Garlin, Kristen Schaal, and Timothy Dalton who all reprise their characters from the first three movies. They are joined by Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, and Ally Maki, who voice the new characters. This comes to us courtesy of The Kelly Clarkson Show.