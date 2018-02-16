It's official: Toy Story Land will open at Walt Disney World on June 30th, 2018. The new part of the world-famous theme park has been under construction for quite some time, but it will be fully operational this summer, which has Disney fans from all over the world excited. Toy Story Land has been open at the Paris theme park for almost a year and US Disney fanatics were starting to get a bit antsy while waiting for construction to finish.

As we sit and wait patiently for Toy Story 4 to be released, Toy Story fans can enjoy Toy Story Land which will "shrink" Disney World guests down to the size of Andy's toys as they walk around a backyard environment with all of their favorite characters from the franchise, including Woody, Jessie, Buzz, Slinky Dog, the Aliens, Green Army Men, and many more. In the new part of the park, Andy's footprints are over 25 feet long, to give visitors the full effect of being shrunken down to toy size. In case you were wondering, that's a size 240 shoe, which is extremely large.

The new Toy Story Land is spread out over 11 acres and features includes Slinky Dog Dash, which is a roller coaster that Andy assembled from his Mega Coaster Play Kit. The coaster features Slinky Dog and Jessie sitting on top. Also, there's the Alien Swirling Saucers, from Pizza Planet that features the little green aliens swirling around in their flying saucers. There's even a giant claw that hangs overhead. The new addition to the park is trying to really give guests an authentic Toy Story experience and in true Disney fashion, it looks like they've nailed it.

Disney World guests will also walk through a new, redesigned carnival game box to get to Toy Story Mania!, which has been a favorite attraction since 2008, but is always a pretty long line. However, it's now expanded with a third track, so more people will be able to have 3D shootouts and cut down on the wait time. The new Toy Story land will also offer up some themed food as visitors walk around giant crayons and blocks from all around the new area of the park. Speaking of blocks, there are over 400 of them populating Andy's backyard in Toy Story Land.

It isn't clear if annual pass holders will get their own sneak peek at Toy Story Land before the general public at this time. But, one can imagine something will be announced soon in regard to a "soft opening" reception. Additionally, it isn't clear how the Fast Track will be affected by the new attractions at the park, so hopefully Disney releases some more information soon. One thing you can count on is some super long wait times in the first year of the new part of the park. In the meantime, while you wait for June 30th to come around, you can check out some pictures from Toy Story Land below and head over to the Disney Parks website for more information.