Toy Story Land will open to the public this weekend, but Tim Allen reunited with Buzz Lightyear to properly open the park early today in Florida. Disney World invited members of the press and a few special guests to check the park out earlier, and Allen was one of the special guests that came along to make the opening something memorable. The new area is themed after the massively popular Pixar franchise and introduces new rides, activities, food, and a new design based on Buzz, Woody, Andy, and all of the movies in the franchise.

Many of the Toy Story characters appeared at the opening of the new area of Disney World, but lucky fans in attendance were shocked to see Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, on the stage as well, hanging out with all of the Toy Story characters. Allen was the only actor from the voice cast that was on hand to celebrate the opening of Toy Story Land. Sheriff Woody was in attendance, but Tom Hanks, who voices the character, was not available to make it to the ceremony.

Toy Story Land opens to the public at Disney World this weekend, and fans could not be more excited. Fans of the franchise will be able to take a ride on the Slinky Dog roller coaster and race around with the green Aliens in flying saucers. Also classic toys from the movie including Crayons, Rubik's Cubes, Cooties, and Green Army Men, are all a part of the playful vibe. Guests of the park will even be able to sit down and eat food at Woody's Lunch Box, a fast-food diner that serves food and floats.

The new Disney World addition comes as Toy Story 4 is in production, readying for a summer 2019 release date. The long awaited sequel was originally going to premiere this summer, but rewrites have led to a delay in the production process. The Incredibles 2 came out this summer instead and has been a massive box office sensation, earning over $180 million in the first three days of its theatrical run. Toy Story 4 is expected to do as well, and even better than The Incredibles 2 upon its debut weekend next year.

As previously noted, Toy Story Land will be open to Disney World guest starting this weekend, which means that it's going to be super crowded, so guests expecting to hop on all of the new rides should try and get there as early as possible to beat the rush. Toy Story fans will be flocking to the new area of the park to get their first experience with the new rides and look of the section for the next few months. You can see Tim Allen reunite with Buzz Lightyear below, thanks to the Pixar Post Twitter account.