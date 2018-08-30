It's hard to believe that it has been 5 years since Jonason Pauley and Jesse Perrotta finished their live-action Toy Story remake. It took the duo, who were 17 and 18-years old at the time, two full years to complete the shot-for-shot tribute to the Pixar classic, which has now been seen by nearly 19 million people all over the world. Pixar was even impressed by what Pauley and Perrotta achieved, and invited them to Pixar for an afternoon and let them hand out free copies of their Toy Story remake on DVD.

Jonason Pauley first gave a tease of the live-action Toy Story remake back at the end of 2011 when he showed the first footage side-by-side with the source material. At that time, the footage that Pauley shared was over a year old, and he admitted that their puppeteering skills had grown by that point. It's evident to see that some of the scenes in the remake are leaps and bounds better than some of the others, just because the team of over 150 friends and family simply got better at what they were doing over the course of the two years that it took to complete.

Back when Jonason Pauley and Jesse Perrotta shared the first clip, they had no intention of making a shot-for-shot remake of Toy Story. After sharing what they had been working on, the response was overwhelming for the two teenagers. After releasing a few more clips of what the project could look like, Pauley and Perrotta decided to take on the whole project and shoot a complete live-action remake of Toy Story.

The Toy Story remake was released on YouTube with the blessing of Pixar, after Jonason Pauley and Jesse Perrotta had their "world premiere" screening. It took some time to get the official permission, but in the end, they did everything that they needed to do. The fan-made film contains all of the original score as well as dialogue and was all made in Pauley's family home. The teenager took over two rooms in his home to create the sets of Sid and Andy's rooms. He also had a pair of directors that made models, including Sid's evil toys from scratch.

It's clear from even watching a few minutes of the live-action Toy Story remake that Jonason Pauley and Jesse Perrotta, along with their massive crew, all have a true love for the source material. Even after 5 years, everything holds up and has a special charm to it, highlighting what made the movie so successful in the first place. The two, who are now in their early 20s, still keep active on social media and have a channel that is dedicated to nearly everything Disney and Pixar related. Take a few minutes out of your day, or a whole hour and twenty minutes, to check out what Pauley and Perrotta brought into the world below, thanks to their JP and Beyond YouTube channel.