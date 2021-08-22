Toys R Us will be making a big return in the United States by partnering up with Macy's to bring back the brand in physical locations. Recently, it was announced that more than 400 Macy's stores nationwide will be selling Toys R Us products starting in 2022. In the meantime, customers can now start shopping for the brand's toys now exclusively at the official Macy's website along with ToysRUs.com.

"As a Toys 'R' Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy's online and to our stores across America," said Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer, in a statement about the returning Toy giant. "Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children's imagination and create meaningful moments together."

Dvir added: "Toys 'R' Us is a globally recognized leader in children's toys and our partnership allows Macy's to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles."

This is good news following a rather rough several years for the iconic toy brand. In 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy and closed down all of its brick-and-mortar stores in the United States. Attempts to relaunch the brand in 2019 by opening two Toys R Us stores in malls weren't successful, as both would end up closing a short time later. In March, WHP Global bought a controlling stake in Toys R Us and Babies R Us, and partnering up with Macy's serves as a new strategy for reviving the brands.

"Our partnership with Macy's marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys 'R' Us in the U.S.A., and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global and Toys R Us. "We're thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy's."

"Our momentum in the first quarter accelerated in the second quarter as we successfully reengaged core customers and attracted new, younger customers with new brands and categories," added Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy's, Inc.

Geoffrey the Giraffe, the famous Toys R Us mascot, will also be back in full force with the return of Toys R Us in Macy's stores. The company has confirmed that Geoffrey will be standing tall at every Toys R Us location to truly make the toy shopping experience feel more legitimate. Each of the Toys R Us located within the Macy's stores will include dedicated sections assorted by age, interest, and category with interactive experiences throughout.

Toys R Us has been around for more than 70 years, long serving as one of the most recognizable brands in the world. When the company began shuttering its physical locations across the United States, many people cried foul, especially those who had childhood memories of shopping in the store. While online shopping is certainly the most popular way to buy in the digital age, there's nothing quite like browsing for toys at a Toys R Us. This news comes to us from Macy's, Inc.