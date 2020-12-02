One of the funniest, most outrageous comedies of the 80s arrives on Blu-ray as part of the Paramount Presents line. Newly remastered from a 4K film transfer supervised by director John Landis, Trading Places cemented Eddie Murphy's star status. The limited-edition Paramount Presents Blu-ray Disc is presented in collectible packaging that includes a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments. The film will also be available on 4K Ultra HD Digital.

In celebration of the new Trading Places Blu-ray release, we've got an exclusive preview of one of the disc's special features where director John Landis gushes over the genius of Dan Akroyd's acting chops. Take a look below.

In Trading Places, the very rich and extremely greedy Duke Brothers (Don Ameche and Ralph Bellamy) wager over whether "born-loser" Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) could become as successful as the priggish Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) if circumstances were reversed. Alongside the street-smarts of Ophelia (Jamie Lee Curtis), Winthorpe and Valentine are a trio ready for a riotous revenge that culminates on the commodities trading floor in New York City.

The Paramount Presents Blu-ray includes a new Filmmaker Focus with John Landis, access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as the following previously released bonus content.

Trading Places Blu-ray special features:

Deleted Scenes

Insider Trading: The Making of Trading Places

Dressing the Part

The Trade in Trading Places

Trading Stories

Industry Promotional Piece

Theatrical Trailer

