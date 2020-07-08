Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula is set to hit theaters in the U.S. next month. Well Go USA has revealed that the highly-anticipated zombie sequel will indeed be making its way to theaters on August 7. This cements it as one of the first new movies that will arrive once theaters reopen. Additionally, it has been announced that Shudder has acquired exclusive streaming rights to the movie.

Peninsula is set to debut in 150 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Wel Go, additionally, is looking to rerelease the originally Train to Busan in theaters later this month. Those screenings will include an exclusive first look at the sequel. Well Go CEO Doris Pfardresche had this to say about it in a statement.

"When we acquired Train to Busan back in 2016, we never imagined its success would extend beyond the genre subculture. Now, four years later, we have director Yeon's highly anticipated next chapter Peninsula poised to break out and achieve a level of U.S. success rarely seen with a foreign film."

The Train to Busan 2 trailer was released back in April. It revealed that the sequel will change things up quite a bit. Peninsula centers on Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland. He is forced to relive the horror when a covert assignment is handed to him. The mission comes with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly encounters survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best, or worst, of human nature prevails in dire circumstances.

Director Yeon Sang-Ho is returning to helm the follow-up. Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun star. As for the streaming release, Shudder intends to release it sometime in early 2021. However, a precise date has yet to be revealed at this time. Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager, had this to say.

"Peninsula is one of the most anticipated horror movie sequels of the last decade and exactly the kind of film Shudder members are hungry for. Yeon Sang-ho set the bar for zombie movies with Train to Busan and its prequel Seoul Station, and we're thrilled to be the home of his new masterpiece, and the only place where movie lovers will be able to stream this outstanding trilogy together."

Train to Busan was a monster hit, earning rave reviews and $92 million at the global box office. That has made the sequel a hot-ticket item, as distribution rights have sold all around the world. In addition to Peninsula, an American remake is in the works, with James Wan and Gary Dauberman, of The Conjuring fame, aboard the project. AMC, Regal and Cinemark are set to open their doors later this month but it hasn't been revealed, at this time, where precisely Peninsula will be playing when it arrives. This news comes to us directly from Well Go USA.