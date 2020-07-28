It may be coming a little later than expected, but Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula will be hitting theaters in the U.S. later next month. Well Go USA, who will be distributing the highly-anticipated sequel domestically, has announced that it will debut the movie theatrically on August 21. This comes as most major theater chains have delayed their previously announced reopening dates recently. As such, the company is following suit and will become one of the first major releases to arrive once theaters do open their doors again.

Previously, Well Go USA had announced an August 7 release date for Train to Busan 2. At that time, it seemed that AMC, Regal and Cinemark were all going to be open by then. With the openings pushed back, the company opted to delay the theatrical release by two weeks in the U.S. The company does not that the zombie sequel will still arrive in Canda on August 7. The original plan was to roll out the movie in 150 theaters across the U.S. Additionally, as previously announced, Shudder has nabbed the exclusive streaming rights to the sequel. It will arrive on the streaming service in early 2021, with a specific release date to be announced at a later time.

Yeon Sang-Ho returns to direct the sequel after helming 2016's Train to Busan. The original movie was not only a huge critical success, but a commercial one as well, bringing in more than $92 million at the box office. The cast for Peninsula includes Gang Dong-won, LEE Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-hyo, KIM Min-je, Koo Gyo-hwan, Kim Do-yoon, Lee Re and Lee Ye-won. The movie has sold rights all around the world, with its rollout kicking off overseas in recent weeks.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula picks up four years after the previous movie. It centers on Jung-seok (GANG Dong-won) who narrowly escaped South Korea alive following the initial outbreak. Now living a life of despair in Hong Kong, he receives an offer to return to the peninsula. He is tasked with a mission to retrieve an abandoned truck in the middle of Seoul. He has a strict time limit to escape the peninsula silently. But his operation goes awry when a mysterious militia ambushes Jung-seok's small team, as well as even more vicious hordes of zombies. Min-jung's (LEE Jung-hyun) family saves him and he plans one last chance to escape the peninsula once and for all.

The sequel recently opened in in Korea and other countries, giving a shot of life to the international box office with a strong debut. It remains to be seen how well the movie will perform in the U.S. as there are many unknowns when it comes to reopening theaters in the country. Meanwhile, an English-language remake of Train to Busan is in the works, with James Wan (The Conjuring) set to produce. Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula arrives on August 21 from Well Go USA.