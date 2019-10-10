In a bit of unexpected news, Warner Bros. has begun work on a Training Day prequel. The studio is in the early stages of working on a script that will take place in the same universe as the Oscar-winning crime drama, with a story set in the 90s. There are still many unanswered questions regarding the movie, but there are already some interesting possibilities being put forth.

According to a new report, the studio has enlisted up-and-coming screenwriter Nick Yarborough to pen the screenplay for the prequel. The original was written by David Ayer, who would go on to direct movies such as Suicide Squad, Fury and Netflix's Bright. The prequel will be set nearly a decade before the events of the original in April 1992, just two days before the famous Rodney King verdict was handed down, which led to the catastrophic and violent 1992 Los Angeles riots. Prior to the verdict being revealed, tensions were high in the city, as King had been brutally beaten by four members of the LAPD. All of the officers were acquited in the trial, leading to the riots, which started on April 29 and didn't end until May 4.

The prequel will focus on a younger version of Denzel Washington's character, Alonzo Harris. The crooked cop who was training Ethan Hawke's rookie detective in Training Day. The part ultimately earned Washington an Oscar, so filling those shoes isn't going to be an easy task. To that point, this report notes that it's possible that the actor's son, John David Washington, could wind up being offered the part. But it's also stressed that no such discussions have taken place on that front yet. It's merely something that could happen. A lot would have to happen for that to come to pass, not the least of which being Nick Yarborough's script being handed the green light for production.

Beyond that, the 35-year-old, younger Washington would have to agree to take on the role, assuming he was indeed offered it by the studio, and it's easy to see why he would possibly be hesitant to do so. For his part, John David Washington has carved out a nice career for himself, having starred on HBO's hit series Ballers, as well as Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, which went on to earn a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Washington is also starring in Christopher Nolan's latest, Tenet (which may or may not be a secret sequel to Inception). It should be noted that Tenet is also being made for Warner Bros., so there's already something of a relationship there.

It's noted that the project is in the very early stages with no director attached just yet. Antoine Fuqua directed the original, which was a big hit, grossing $104 million at the global box office. The movie was turned into a TV series in 2017, which aired on CBS for a single season. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.