Not counting 1984's Tranformers: The Movie, this past summer's Transformers: The Last Knight was the lowest grossing film in the franchise. So of course Honest Trailers has come out swinging with their latest video. And man, are they brutal. They completely dismantle the movie, and are quick to point out it's obvious flaws. Its another game of shooting fish in a barrel.

This trailer isn't playing nice when it comes to director Michael Bay and his hugely popular series that revolves around transforming robots. But it's quite obvious, especially by the box office numbers, that everyone is bored with this series. That includes the fans, Honest Trailers, and Micheal Bay himself. But Bay seems to really be dragging his feet here, and it's clear that he has no concise idea about what the sequel should be, or how this franchise should movie forward. So perhaps it's a good thing this is his last installment. Fingers crossed, he always finds a way to come back.

This video attacks nearly every aspect of the movie. And it goes for the jugular. From the movie being mostly about the humans, to the slightly racist jokes, and the incomprehensible storyline. Nothing about Transformers: The Last Knight makes any sense. But has it ever? All of the Transformers movies thus far suffer from the same problems, and The Last Knight actually contains and fixes some of that stuff.

The Dark Knight is definitely not the worst movie in the franchise. That distinction has to go to Transformers 3, where they visited the moon. Now talk about your boring movies. Even though this latest sequel plays fast and loose with the timeline and overall mythology and canon, changing things at whim. But perhaps that's okay, as we move into a new era of Transformers movies.

Transformers 5 currently sits at a dismal 16% on Rotten Tomatoes. And no one seemed that into it in the first place. There was hope that maybe the franchise was headed in a different direction after Bay said he wouldn't be back. But he returned, and here we sit. Another bad movie and almost three hours wasted.

On the fan side of things, the movie still tracks as rotten with a 45% audience score. That means some of you liked it. Kind of. We guess. It does have a lot of action, and explosions and all the things we've come to know and love about Michael Bay. And there's always the chance the man will decide to return, though he claims he's retired from giant robots. Though, with him, there is definitely more than meets the eye.

This Honest Trailer doesn't mark the end by a long shot, though. Bumblebee, a spin-off that focuses on Earth's first Transformer, is arriving this summer under the direction of someone who isn't Michael Bay. Oh, well. It was fun while it lasted. We'll definitely be getting more Transfomers movies, with these things coming until the end of time. So, we always have that to look forward to in the future. Here's the latest Honest Trailers release.