Michael Bay is officially finished with the Transformers franchise and a direct sequel to The Last Knight is no longer happening. Franchise producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura confirmed the news, which is much different from his words just a few weeks ago. Back in March, Bonaventura revealed they were working on scripts for both a Bumblebee sequel along with The Last Knight sequel. However, the plans look like they have changed quite drastically in the past few weeks.

In a new interview, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura spoke about the future of the Transformers franchise, which is currently riding high again off of the success of last year's Bumblebee. Everything took a pretty big dip when 2017's The Last Knight hit theaters and tanked, so the latest installment was a welcome change of pace. When asked about making a new Transformers movie with Michael Bay, Bonaventura had this to say.

"I think Bay has made it really clear that he loved what he did and he's not doing anymore. So I think the answer is we're writing a script. At that point, once we get script we have a strong belief in, then we'll begin to debate that. Michael's made it really clear that he didn't want to do it. I don't blame him. He spent a hell of a lot, a decade of his life, shooting them."

Lorenzo Di Bonaventura was then asked about The Last Knight sequel, which seemed to be in development not so long ago. The interviewer asked if there was a direct sequel in the works and Bonaventura simply said, "no." There will be other Transformers projects down the line, but it looks like the days of Michael Bay's style are over, which could be a positive for the franchise moving forward.

Bumblebee 2 is a top priority at the moment for the studio and fans are hoping to see Optimus Prime show up. Travis Knight's take on the franchise was generally well-received by critics and it did pretty well at the box office. In comparison, The Last Knight was trashed for having practically no storyline and being just a bunch of explosions and action sequences. Knight was able to bring some heart to the story, which also brought the franchise back to its 80s roots.

It' going to be very interesting to see where the Transformers franchise goes next. Michael Bay had a pretty successful run, but it is time for some new blood to come in and see where they can take it. There's plenty of stories left to tell and people are still excited to see where Bumblebee goes next. With that being said, it looks like Bumblebee will be the focus for the foreseeable future with some new updates hopefully coming down the wire soon. The interview with Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura was originally conducted by Slash Film.