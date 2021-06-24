In The Heights star Anthony Ramos has begun work in the new installment of the Transformers franchise, which was officially titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts earlier this week. With his new musical adaptation in cinemas this month, it seems that Ramos is more than ready to be working on something different. And he teased fans by saying this Transformers "has transformed."

The actor spoke to Variety about the follow-up to the hit Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee, which gave the franchise a much needed change of tone and style, both of which are expected to be continue in the same vein in the new movie. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will feature G1 Optimus Prime as he battles The Terrorcons. No word yet if Bumblebee himself will be making an appearance, as the movie will be introducing quite a few new Autobots and Decepticons.

Anthony Ramos is set to stand alongside the metal giants with co-lead Dominique Fishback, and while not much is currently known about the greater storyline, there is always a feeling that the plot tends to play second fiddle to the impressive visual effects and action sequences anyway. However, Ramos was eager to let fans know that while he would not be revealing anything specific about the upcoming quasi-reboot, fans should expect something different to what has previously been done in the series. A tense legal thriller, perhaps?

"I just started Transformers, so I'll talk to you hopefully in a few months and I'll let you know which one ended up being harder. It was Shia LaBeouf, Mark Wahlberg and Hallie Steinfeld and [now] me. It's very different. Dominique Fishback - it's very different. Transformers has transformed! Steven Caple Jr. is a visionary, I cannot wait for people to see this man flex and really show everybody the fullness of his glory. We got some things cooking up for y'all, y'all don't even know."

Steven Caple Jr. is directing the movie, which was greenlit by Paramount Pictures on the back of the success of Bumblebee. While the initial Transformers movies all performed well at the box office, many fans appreciated how Bumblebee changed things up and returned to a tone and look that embraced the original '80s cartoon, something that producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura confirmed recently would continue in the sequel, as well as revealing that this time around we would also be seeing Optimus Prime heading back to his roots.

"We are already working on two projects and both have scripts under development," Di Bonaventura said in an interview with Japanese outlet Cinema. "One is the latest in the main family series following the events of Transformers: The Last Knight and the other is a sequel to Bumblebee. So, we are thinking of films where Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will be the buddies, but when Optimus and Bumblebee are the movies of the protagonists ... how human beings get involved in their drama In the first place, the size is different between human beings and their's .... It's a worrying point."

For fans of the franchise, as well as the Bumblebee sequel and Transformer: The Last Knight follow up, Paramount is also working on a prequel film as well as there also being plans for a shared cinematic universe containing other Hasbro toy lines such as G.I. Joe. With Hasbro having the rights to many other similar toys, there has to be a question of just how big and how wild this kind of crossover suggestion could end up and would it work? As with many of these future projects, only time will tell.