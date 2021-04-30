Following quickly after her breakout role in the Academy Award nominated Judas and the Black Messiah, Dominique Fishback has found her next big role, with the actress in final negotiations to join one of the biggest franchises of all time, Transformers. Fishback would join Anthony Ramos on the project, which is due to be helmed by Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr.

While Ramos was reportedly always in mind to star in the Untitled Transformers Project, Paramount took their time meeting with a number of actresses for the other lead role, with Fishback beating out several actresses after a series of screen-tests. The chemistry between to the two co-leads would no doubt have been evident from the start, with Fishback and Ramos having been close friends for years, and even working together on a play back in their college days.

Back in January, Paramount, eOne and Hasbro commissioned for two separate scripts for a live action Transformers outing to be developed by screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold and have now decided to move forward with Harold's script with Caple Jr. recently brought aboard to direct. After meeting with several top execs including Paramount Motion Picture President Emma Watts, Steven Caple Jr. emerged as the best fit for the tentpole franchise's future, with the upcoming Transformers outing said to be a revamp of the property and a complete departure from the Michael Bay helmed series of movies that have come before.

While specific details are currently being kept under wraps, a recent rumor may have revealed that the project is going under the working title Transformers: Beast Alliance and take place "in the Bumblebee timeline and will be set in the 1990s." The movie has been described as having "the flavour of a heist film that will span from Brooklyn to South America." Currently there is no confirmation on which Transformers will appear in the movie, but the working title strongly suggests that the 90s series Beast Wars will be brought to live action in some capacity.

Dominique Fishback is a real up-coming talent, with her performance as Deborah Johnson, the writer, activist and fiancée of Fred Hampton, in director Shaka King's Judas and the Black Messiah really putting her on the map following her scene-stealing role in Netflix's Project Power. While her co-star, Daniel Kaluuya was deservedly at the receiving end come awards season, taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, many critics felt that Fishback was the breakout star. Well, Hollywood has clearly taken notice, and a lead role in a Transformers movie is sure to send her star shooting to the very top of the A-list.

This is not the only Transformers movie on the horizon though, with Paramount and Hasbro Studios still planning to collaborate on a stand-alone animated Transformers prequel movie from Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. The project will explore the interstellar origins of the Autobots and the Decepticons on their home planet Cybertron, and will specifically revolve around the relationship between rival leaders Optimus Prime and Megatron. It is also worth noting that the reports also state that the movie will be "separate and apart" from the live-action movies that have graced the big screen thus far.

Paramount, eOne and Hasbro's new Transformers movie is expected to hit screens on June 24, 2022. This comes to us from Deadline.