Paramount Pictures is ready to reignite the hugely popular Transformers franchise, and now, some new details have come to light regarding the studio's approach. Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr was recently tapped to helm the project, which has reportedly been given the working title that should fill Cybertron aficionados with excitement; Transformers: Beast Alliance.

Sources have revealed that Transformers: Beast Alliance will take place "in the Bumblebee timeline and will be set in the 1990s. The film will have the flavour of a heist film that will span from Brooklyn to South America." The studio is reportedly looking to cast "an African-American or a Latino actor" in the lead role, with the character said to be in his "early to mid-twenties." The movie will also feature a female co-lead who will be the same age "or even slightly older," with the actress they are looking for able "pass for a native New Yorker."

Currently there is no confirmation on which Transformers will appear in the movie, but the working title strongly suggests that the 90s series Beast Wars will be brought to live action in some capacity. A computer animated television series that debuted in 1996 and ended in 1999, Beast Wars: Transformers is set in the future of the "original" Transformers franchise and picks up after the events of 1980's The Transformers. The series follows the Maximals and Predacons, descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons respectively. The radically different style and character changes proved to be polarizing within the hardcore Transformers fan base, but no doubt the adaptation to live action could prove to be quite the cinematic spectacle.

The Transformers franchise has been a huge box office draw for Paramount for some time. Launched back in 2007, the series of movies have varied in quality but have still managed to rake in more than $4 billion at the box office across five movies. Following the release of 2017's critically mauled Transformers: The Last Knight, director Michael Bay parted ways with the franchise in order to work on more original material, hence the studios plan to reboot.

So, it has fallen to Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr to reinvigorate the franchise and bring some of the magic he cast over the long-running boxing series to the sci-fi action world of Transformers. Last year, the studio commissioned for two separate scripts for a live action Transformers outing to be developed by screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold and decided to move forward with Harold's script with Caple Jr. at the helm.

Paramount Pictures is well and truly staying in the Autobots business, with Caple Jr's just one of several projects currently in development. Paramount and Hasbro Studios are also planning to collaborate on a stand-alone animated Transformers prequel movie with Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. The project will explore the interstellar origins of the Autobots and the Decepticons on their home planet Cybertron, and will specifically revolve around the relationship between rival leaders Optimus Prime and Megatron. Reports have stated that the movie will be "separate and apart" from the live-action movies that have graced the big screen thus far.

Transformers: Beast Alliance is looking to begin shooting in late Spring or early Summer. This comes to us from The Illuminerdi.