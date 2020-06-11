Get ready to roll out this fall, Transformers fans. Outright Games and Hasbro have announced a new video game, Transformers: Battlegrounds which is heading our way in October. The game will be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, meaning it will be available for gamers of any sort to enjoy. A trailer previewing the robot on robot action has been released as well.

The trailer reveals an overhead shot of a city under siege. It then leads to a big battle with Optimus Prime showing up to save the day. The game is making use of the classic 80s character designs, as opposed to taking inspiration from the live-action movies. While we don't get much gameplay, it appears that this is going to be more of a fighting game, as opposed to a story-driven adventure. Outright Games was also behind last year's Jumanji: The Video Game as well as Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure. Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games, had this to say in a statement.

"The Transformers franchise is one of the most enduring and recognizable in the world of entertainment. It's an honour to work with this beloved universe and these iconic characters to create a new and exciting Transformers console game that families can enjoy together."

In Transformers: Battlegrounds, as evil Megatron closes in on the Allspark, Bumblebee and the Autobots need a new commander to help save Earth. Assemble your squad and roll out for a battle that will rage from Central City to Cybertron, and even to the local multiplayer arcade. Mark Blecher, Hasbro SVP Corporate Strategy and Business Affairs, had this to say.

"Transformers: Battlegrounds is a new and authentic take on what a Transformers video game can be. It's exciting for us to bring the epic story of the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons to life for a new generation of fans on console."

Transformers games have been light during the current console generation. The last major release was 2015's Transformers: Devastation, which similarly took a classic approach to the robots in disguise and was received well upon release. It was more of a hack and slash, story-based game that was developed by PlatinumGames. Be that as it may, Hasbro has taken their time in cooking up a new game. Whether or not this will be worth the wait remains to be seen.

Currently, fans of the franchise have a lot to look forward to. Multiple live-action movies are in the works, including an alleged Beast Wars adaptation. A new big screen animated feature is also being developed. Netflix is also gearing up to release the first chapter in its War for Cybertron trilogy, which debuted an explosive trailer earlier this year. Transformers: Battlegrounds is available for pre-order on Amazon now and retails for $39.99. Be sure to check out the newly released trailer from Outright Games for yourself.