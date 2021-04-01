Paramount, Hasbro and eOne are not messing around when it comes to the future of the Transformers franchise. They have several different movies based on the iconic toy line in the works currently. Now, one of the movies on the roster has set its sights on a star, with Anthony Ramos, of Hamilton fame, being targeted to lead the next installment. Should a deal get done, it would be yet another major project for Ramos, who is very much on the rise right now.

According to a new report, Anthony Ramos is in final negotiations to star in the Transformers movie being directed by Steven Caple Jr. The filmmaker is best known for his work on Creed II. This is the project that was scripted by Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword). At one point, the studio was developing two projects within the franchise simultaneously, with another being scripted by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac). Ultimately, Harold's script got the go-ahead, with Caple being tapped to direct. Now, it seems they have found a leading man in Ramos.

Chemistry tests are expected to happen soon. While no female lead has been settled on, Kiki Layne (The Old Guard) and Dominique Fishback (Project Power) are said to be on the studio's list. As for Anthony Ramos, this is yet another major movie being added to his growing resume. Aside from starring in the acclaimed Hamilton, he also appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as A Star Is Born. More recently, he appeared alongside Liam Neeson in Honest Thief. Ramos will soon be seen in the musical In the Heights, which was originally set to arrive last year but was delayed due to movie theaters being shut down in the U.S. and throughout much of the world.

As mentioned, this is just one of several Transformers movies that Paramount, Hasbro and eOne are cooking up. We recently learned that Charm City Kings filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto is developing a mystery movie based on the transforming alien robots. There is also an animated feature in development from Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4). We've also heard about a possible Beast Wars spin-off. Lastly, a sequel to director Travis Knight's Bumblebee, which was the first entry in the franchise not directed by Michael Bay, was in development at one point or another. Whether or not that is still moving forward is unclear, as we haven't heard any updates on that front in some time.

While Bay's offerings had hit a point of diminishing returns, with 2017's The Last Knight grossing around $500 million less than 2014's Age of Extinction, the studio has reason to believe there is gas in the tank. Bumblebee did far better critically and earned $465 million, which was good considering its relatively lower budget. To date, the series has brought in more than $4.8 billion. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.