It sounds like it's just a matter of time before we get a Transformers meets G.I. Joe crossover movie. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who has been a hands-on producer with both of the popular movie franchises, would know better than anyone if such a high-profile crossover will ever actually happen. For better or for worse, the producer feels that the concept is inevitable, even if it's not exactly going to happen anytime soon.

Recently, Lorenzo di Bonaventura spoke about the potentiality of a crossover in a new interview with Uproxx. As he revealed, Paramount has always been steadfast against the idea, perhaps feeling that the respective franchises are best off making new movies on their own. Even so, di Bonaventura feels that we're going to see a Optimus Prime and Snake Eyes sharing the same screen eventually, even if the studio's not currently sold on the idea. From the interview:

"You know, the truth of the matter is, the studio has always been against that. Every regime that's been at Paramount is against it because it's taking two franchises and making them one, but I think it's inevitable."

While di Bonaventura says we'll inevitably see the crossover happen some day, he adds that it's probably not going to be for a while. From his point of view, both franchises still have plenty left in the tank to explore new stories in their own respective worlds. The producer explains in the interview how he's looking to avoid an Alien vs. Predator situation, which he felt did a disservice to both Alien and Predator.

"I do think it's inevitable. I just think that we haven't run out of storytelling yet to require us to put them together in a sense. I don't know about you, but Alien vs. Predator, in a way, besmirched both of them. I'm an old-timer. I learned the lessons. Yeah, I think it's a possibility, there's no doubt about it. It comes up almost every single time we start to debate what the next script is in either one of them. Then it gets pushed aside and then it'll come up again."

Currently, the Transformers series is moving forward with Steven Caple Jr. directing the sequel Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. As di Bonaventura suggests, Caple could end up becoming the one to helm the Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover if he does well with this next Transformers movie.

"Well, it's funny, Steven Caple, who's directing Transformers right now, is a huge G.I. Joe fan, too. And he was like, 'Why aren't you doing that?' Everyone was like, 'Well, try to make a Transformers movie really good.'Then we'll talk about that." Maybe Steven will be the one to crack through because he loves them both so much."

For now, G.I. Joe will expand its movie franchise with the new reboot Snake Eyes, which serves as an origin story for the fan favorite character. The movie will be released on July 23 by Paramount Pictures. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will follow with a theatrical premiere on June 24, 2022. This news comes to us from Uproxx.