Life has found a way for the Transformers and Jurassic Park universes to meet. As revealed by Universal Brand Development and Amblin Entertainment, these two iconic franchises are set to collide with a pair of new figures from Hasbro on the way. The Tex and Ford Explorer from Jurassic Park, are now Transformers robots. Named the Tyrannocon Rex and Autobot JP93, this new Transformers X Jurassic Park figure and vehicle pack celebrates Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic that birthed the multi-billion-dollar franchise as we know it.

Hasbro has even weaved a bit of a narrative into these figures with the toymaker saying, "Welcome...to Jurassic Park. Tyrannocon Rex is on the loose, and it's up to Autobot JP93 to track her down and stop her from wreaking havoc." Both figures have a combined 260 unique decals and details inspired by the movie. The Tyrannocon Rex figure converts into T-rex mode in 27 steps and features detailed molded dino texture. The figure features an all-new head mold and stands at 7 inches. The company has revealed quite a few pictures of the figure set, which we've included for you to check out.

As for the Autobot JP93, which takes its name from the movie's initials and the year it was released, it is billed as a "nostalgic interpretation of one of the iconic vehicles from the film." It converts into Ford Explorer mode in 18 steps. The figure stands at 5.5 inches and comes with a blaster accessory that can attach to the figure in both modes. Dr. Alan Grant and Robert Muldoon inspired both the hat in bot mode and the blaster accessory.

Both figures are contained in a package that is inspired by the iconic T-rex breakout scene from the movie. It also includes a cardboard backdrop illustration of the T-rex enclosure which allows fans to recreate the scene. There are also T-rex footprint graphics on the back of the package.

This is far from the only recent major pop-culture crossover the Transformers have been a part of. Hasbro also recently released a transforming Ecto-1 inspired by Ghostbusters. A comic book series was published between 2020 and 2021 as well that saw the Robots in Disguise crossing paths with My Little Pony. One can only hope we will see the Jurassic Park and Transformers universe collide on the page as well.

Both of these franchises are gearing up for big new movies next year as well. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters in June of 2022, which will round out the current trilogy. A five-minute preview of the movie recently screened in IMAX alongside screenings of F9. Meanwhile, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was recently announced. Also arriving in June 2022, it will bring Beast Wars into the franchise. The Tyrannocon Rex figure and Autobot JP93 vehicle pack are available now at $104.99 for pre-order on Amazon. A second release of the figure and vehicle pack will be available starting December 1, 2021, via select retailers as well as HasbroPulse.com. Be sure to check out the images of the Transformers x Jurassic Park figures for yourself.