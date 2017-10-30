Megan Fox recently opened up about her diva-like behavior that got her fired from the Transformers franchise. The now 31-year old actress is currently filming her new movie, Shadow Girl, but back in 2009, she was the star of the hugely successful Transformers movie series. Fox now calls her experience working on those sci-fi-fi adventures, as well as the fallout, a giant learning experience, though she didn't see that at the time. Megan Fox now looks back at getting fired from Transformers as the low point in her career.

Megan Fox recently sat down for an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. where she detailed why getting fired from Transformers and her diva-like behavior was the low point of her career. Fox had this to say.

"That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without, 'that thing,' I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize, and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc."

Fox added that while the firing, "hurt her and those around her", it caused brisk "spiritual growth." Fox was dropped from the cast of the third movie, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and was replaced with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. In an interview in 2009, Megan Fox compared Michael Bay's directing style to Hitler, which understandably, didn't sit well with many people. Fox explains.

"He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he's a nightmare to work for but when you get him away from set, and he's not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he's so awkward, so hopelessly awkward. He has no social skills at all."

The comments especially did not go over very well with Transformers producer Steven Spielberg, who was reportedly the one to say that Megan Fox should be fired from the project. Bay said in an interview with GQ in 2011 that it was the "Hitler thing" that got her fired and that Spielberg said to do it immediately.

Michael Bay and Megan Fox have recently made amends and Bay now says that the actress is like "family" to him. While getting fired could have stalled Megan Fox's career significantly, that didn't really happen as Fox has gone on to make several major movies following Transformers, including reuniting with Michael Bay who was the executive producer on two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies. It seems that both Fox and Bay have put the entire experience behind them.

Megan Fox took the low point of her career and turned it into a learning experience, which has served her well over the years. The rest of the interview concentrates on more of the actress' family life and her marriage to 90210's Brian Austin Green. You can check out more of the interview via Cosmopolitan U.K..