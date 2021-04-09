Hasbro has revealed an amazing Transformers Optimus Prime robot that will even respond to the voice of its owner. Described as an industry first, the 19" tall robot is auto-converting, interactive, programmable, voice activated, and mobile controlled. The product is made in collaboration with Robosen to bring the Transformers fan favorite to life with a fully immersive experience.

The Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot - Collector's Edition toy was unveiled at the first-ever Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest as part of the Transformers panel. Other items include toys based on Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom, among others.

Optimus Prime is equipped with 80 sound effects, voiced by the original voice of the Autobot leader, with genuine "converting" sounds. The detailed robot features authentic G1 design with detailed emblems, chrome accents, and lighting throughout with built-in speakers and two microphones to help bring the Autobot leader to life. Owners have the ability to program Optimus Prime to walk, punch, blast, drive, and convert with the swipe of a finger or command of your voice.

The robot is built premium throughout with the world's most advanced collection of premium materials assembled together with over 5,000 components, 60 microchips, and 27 servo motors. It all gives Optimus Prime the ability to speed away in truck mode or do his thing as a robot, and this can be controlled via voice or mobile app commands. Optimus Prime has 25 voice activated commands, including "Roll Out," "Convert," and Attack!"

Hasbro has also made available the full Pulse Fan Fest streaming event available to watch online. It includes an unboxing of Optimus Prime by Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Not only does this include the Transformers panel, many other exciting toy reveals were announced by the company. New toys have also been revealed for the Power Rangers franchise, as well as new G.I. Joe toys for collectors and kids alike. You can check out the stream below to find out more.

"This will blow your mind," Smith says in his unboxing video. Mewes then speaks directly to Optimus Prime and tells him to convert, and almost like magic, the robot does exactly that. It's remarkable to see the toy in action in the video, looking like a more authentic conversion from a Transformers toy than ever seen before. While it's especially awesome for fans of the franchise, most anyone should be impressed with the unique capabilities of the robot. Even when just standing idly, the Optimus Prime robot will make slight movements to make him appear that much more realistic.

"Come on man, can you believe this? Remember when you had to convert your toys yourself?" Smith asks in the video. "This is one of the most ingenious intellectual toys I've ever met in my life. He's packed with more computer power than what we sent the first rocket to the moon on, I'm sure."

Pre-orders for the auto-converting Optimus Prime will start at 5 p.m. ET on April 9 at HasbroPulse.com and select retailers. This information comes to us from Hasbro.