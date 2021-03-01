A new take on the Transformers is coming to the small screen courtesy of Nickelodeon, with the studio teaming up with Hasbro's Entertainment One to co-produce an original animated Transformers Nickelodeon Series. Based on the beloved property, which follows extra-terrestrial robots who can disguise themselves to look like all manner of vehicles and other objects, this new series will introduce a new species of Transformers who must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family that adopts them.

Nickelodeon's Transformers series will consist of 26 half-hour episodes and is due to premiere exclusively on Nickelodeon in the U.S. before rolling out internationally. "As soon as I read the creative concept, which at its core is about family, I knew we absolutely had to tell this story with our good friends at eOne and Hasbro," said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. "The series will tell a reimagined story featuring both original characters and fan-favorites for a whole new generation of kids and families. The creative team at Nick, overseen by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, can't wait to get started on building this new world."

The series already has some experienced talent on board and is being executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots). This new Transformers series was developed and will be co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

"We're thrilled to be working with Nickelodeon to expand the Transformers animated universe and bring an all-new more than meets the eye story to life," added Olivier Dumont, eOne's President of Family Brands. "This new series is a fresh creative take on the brand, which will excite longtime fans around the world and soon to be fans alike, all being introduced to the robots in disguise by an A list creative team led by eOne's Mikiel Houser ."

Since its debut back in 1984, the Transformers have proven to be a franchise with staying power, spawning an endless number of toys, animated shows, comic books and movies. In fact, the series from Nickelodeon is just one of several new imaginings of the robots-in-disguise, with Netflix also producing their own Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy.

As for their continuing adventures on the big screen, Paramount Pictures is ready to reignite the franchise, with Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr tapped to helm the project. While details largely remain a mystery, the project was recently given an intriguing working title; Transformers: Beast Alliance. Sources have also revealed that Transformers: Beast Alliance will take place "in the Bumblebee timeline" and that the story will be set in the 1990s. It has also been reported that the movie will "will have the flavour of a heist film that will span from Brooklyn to South America."

Currently there is no confirmation regarding which Transformers will appear in the movie, but the working title strongly suggests that the 90s series Beast Wars will be brought to live action in some capacity. Steven Caple Jr's Transformers movie is looking to begin shooting in late Spring or early Summer. Nickelodeon's Transformers series does not yet have a release date. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.