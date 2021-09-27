Steven Caple Jr., director of next year's blockbuster, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, has dropped a pretty cool photo on his Instagram account. The director shared an image of a new insignia fusing both the Autobot and the Maximal logos together in a neat sort of hybrid which serves as an homage to the original insignias. The design, shown below, captures the spirit of the logos in ﻿a beautiful orange toned out line. The image features an inscription that simply reads 'We're coming.'

The new Transformers movie will be set in 1994 and plans to introduce Maximals and Predacons for the first time on the big screen. The Maximals will be joining the Autobots. Likewise, the Predacons will be joining the Decepticons. Caple went on record to say of the franchise "As a fan and watching all the Transformers films, and then stepping into Bumblebee, I love the way he went back into '87. Again, it adds again to the nostalgia and something that people remember or connect to. So I was curious, when I met Lorenzo [di Bonaventura] and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? He was like 1994, and I was just like, that's a great era. You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture"

The Maximals were first introduced in ﻿Beast Wars﻿ which﻿ started September, 1996. The series served as a sequel to the original cartoon and is technically a part of the Generation 1 canon. The original Predacons were first introduced in the original cartoons 3rd season as a team of robots that merged into a giant robot called Predaking. While they were just a team of Decepticons, the race of evil robots adopted the teams moniker when the the Autobots and Decepticons went through the Great Upgrade and became Maximals and Predacons respectively. The Great Upgrade created smaller, more fuel effeiciant bodies for our robot heroes and villains. ﻿Beast Wars chronicles the battles between the Maximals and Predacons as they battle on prehistoric Earth after their ships in the future get sent to the past through a transwarp wormhole. While the movie may show the the two factions arrival to Earth in the past, as stated above, the movie will mainly take place in 1994.

The merged logo, while beautiful, is not the first time insignias have been merged in the Transformers world as a whole. When the series started it's crossovers with G.I. Joe﻿, the Decepticons and Cobra ﻿were given a merged logo which came to represent Cobracon.

While we don't know a lot about the plot of the movie at this point, we do know a few members of the cast, and a few sparse details about the film intertwined. Anthony Ramos has been cast as Noah who is described as an ex-military electronics expert. Joining Ramos will be Dominique Fishback as Elena, an artifact hunter. Additionally, earlier this year Ron Perlman made a huge splash when it was announced he would be voicing Maximal leader Optimus Primal, a role he already did in ﻿Transformers: Power of the Primes﻿.

Of course, no true ﻿Transformers﻿movie is complete without the legendary voice of Peter Cullen voicing the heroic Autobot leader, Optimus Prime. Maximals Rhinox, Airazor, and Autobots Mirage,Bumblebee and Arcee will also be in the film. The Maximals and Predacons will not be the only robots in the mix as it's been stated that the Terrorcons would also be apart of the film featuring Scourge and Nightbird. ﻿Right now the movie is slated for a June 24th, 2022 release.