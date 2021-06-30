Several new details have now been revealed regarding Paramount's upcoming installment in the Transformers franchise, including that the movie will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Now, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has offered a little more insight into the ways in which the newest Transformers outing will attempt to shake things up with the debut of several new heroes and villains.

"Part of the new news is that if you've seen and been a fan of the other movies, you're going to see villains you've ever seen before. You're going to see Autobots that you've never seen before. You're going to see a lot of elements that we've never done before. And it's one of the driving decisions that we are making along the way is, okay, have we done that before? Whether that's an action scene or whether that's a character."

Director Steven Caple Jr. added that the movie will feature several familiar faces, with the filmmaker hoping to pay homage to some of the beloved toy line's earlier characters, including the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

"Like you got the Autobots and you got the Decepticons and then I would say my new flare to this whole thing would probably be the Terrorcons. I've done a Rocky film, I've done Creed 2, and so like trying to pay homage to everything is something that I'm big on. You know, it was like, let's go on to style it with bring what the fans want, but then there's always that, that thing they weren't expecting. The Predacons in our film are more reptilian in nature. We've seen a few in the other Transformers films, but we've never had the chance to focus in on their logo, their tribe if you will, and we get to see another side to them. It's all about building a backstory to these characters that are more than just 'let's take over the world.'"

The Terrorcons will step into the role as the main villains of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and are traditionally made up of the brilliant-yet-gluttonous Hun-Gurrr, the superiority obsessed Rippersnapper, the disgusting Blot, the predatory Sinnertwin, and the overly violent Cutthroat. The Terrorcons have had a few different origin stories, but in one iteration are formerly deceased Cybertronians who have been raised from the dead. The Terrorcons typically transform into nightmarish monsters and combine to form a giant monster-machine known as Abominus.

The Predacons meanwhile are a race of ancient Cybertronian beasts lead by the Predaking. It is not yet confirmed which Predacons will appear in the movie, but Caple Jr. is spoilt for choice. Some of the more popular Pedacons include Scorponok, Waspinator, Inferno, and Terrorsaur, with any one of these beasts sure to provide real spectacle as well as new challenges for the likes of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Starring Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), with a screenplay written by Army of the Dead's Joby Harold, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take place in 1994 and has been described as a spiritual successor to the 80s set Bumblebee. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to hit theaters on June 24, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.