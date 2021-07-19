A handful of new set photos from the filming of upcoming Transformer sequel, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, show popular Autobots Optimus Prime and Bumblebee in all their vehicular glory. Looking very similar to when audiences last saw them in 2018's Bumblebee, Optimus Prime's four-wheeled disguise continues to harken back to G1 designs, while his yellow right-hand man once again folds himself into a Camaro.

Sweet first looks at the Transformers Designs for the new movie #TransformersRiseoftheBeastspic.twitter.com/dqL3g0hVn5 — Cris Parker (@3CFilm) July 16, 2021

While the images themselves don't show off anything particularly exciting or unexpected, the sight of Autobot leader Optimus Prime and his loyal soldier Bumblebee should be enough to have fans looking forward to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts even more than they already no doubt are. The designs seemingly confirm that the sequel will indeed pick up after the events shown in the 2018 adventure, and continue the simpler, more faithful depiction of the titular robots in disguise.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be the seventh movie in the Transformers franchise, which first began in 2007. Back in January, Paramount, eOne and Hasbro commissioned for two separate scripts for a live action Transformers outing to be developed by screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold, with the studios deciding to move forward with Harold's script with Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. brought aboard to helm the project.

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) will lead the movie, and while details are still being kept under wraps, we do know that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take place in 1994 and has been described as a spiritual successor to the 80s set Bumblebee.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently offered a little more insight into the ways in which the newest Transformers outing will attempt to shake things up, with the movie marking debut of several new heroes and villains. "Part of the new news is that if you've seen and been a fan of the other movies, you're going to see villains you've ever seen before," he revealed. "You're going to see Autobots that you've never seen before. You're going to see a lot of elements that we've never done before. And it's one of the driving decisions that we are making along the way is, okay, have we done that before? Whether that's an action scene or whether that's a character."

These new elements include the introduction of both the Predacons and the Terrorcons, with director Steven Caple Jr. adding that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will pay homage to the beloved toy line's earlier characters. "Like you got the Autobots and you got the Decepticons and then I would say my new flare to this whole thing would probably be the Terrorcons," the filmmaker explained. "The Predacons in our film are more reptilian in nature. We've seen a few in the other Transformers films, but we've never had the chance to focus in on their logo, their tribe if you will, and we get to see another side to them. It's all about building a backstory to these characters that are more than just 'let's take over the world.'"

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to hit theaters on June 24, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user Cris Parker.