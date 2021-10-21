Recently, director Steven Caple Jr. posted a new photo on his official Instagram page (@stevencaplejr) announcing that the highly anticipated Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has now wrapped production. The recently posted photo reveals a new look close up angle at the first generation Optimus Prime, while director Steven Caple Jr. sits in the driver seat with the caption below stating, "That's a wrap". The photo was taken on the filming location in Machu Picchu, Peru. You can check out the brand new photo from director Steven Caple Jr.'s official Instagram page below.

The new photo of the first generation Optimus Prime comes just two weeks after director Steven Caple Jr. unveiled our very first look at both Autobots and Terrorcons that are featured in the upcoming film. Based on the popular cartoons, toy line, and comic books series, Paramount's Transformers franchise first began back in 2007. Now Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be primarily influenced by the Beast Wars storyline. Below you can also check out the previously revealed photos of the Autobots and Terrorcons.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is an upcoming American science fiction action film based on the Transformers toy line by Hasbro. The film is directed by Steven Caple Jr. based on a screenplay by Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters, and story by Joby Harold. Transformers: Rise of the Beats stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, and Tobe Nwigwe. Taking on the roles as voice actors for the two heroic robotic organism characters are Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, and Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal. No other voice actors have been revealed at this time.

The official synopsis for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts read as, in the year 1994, a pair of archaeologists from Brooklyn come into an ancient conflict that ties in with three factions of Transformers: the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons. The upcoming film is set to be the seventh installment of the live-action Transformers film series, and has already been confirmed to be a sequel to 2018's Bumblebee. The film will mainly center around Optimus Prime in 1994 Brooklyn, New York City, Machu Picchu and Cusco, Peru, and Tarapoto, San Martin. It has also been revealed that the tone and action for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are heavily influenced by Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

While many details pertaining to the upcoming film are still being kept under wraps, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently set to be released in the United States on June 24, 2022. The film is a joint-venture production between eOne and Paramount Pictures. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is produced by Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Varhradian, and Duncan Henderson. So far the confirmed Transformers set to appear in the upcoming film are Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Mirage, Arcee, Wheeljack, Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Airazor, Cheetor, Scourge, Nightbird, and an unidentified character with a vehicle mode as an orange General Motors c4500 topkick tow-truck.