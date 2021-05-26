The Transformers: The Movie is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and Shout Factory is finally bringing the animated flick home in 4K Ultra HD. The company is set to release a new steelbook edition of the 1986 classic in time for summer. And pre-orders of the brand new, limited edition release are available now.

As of this writing, the Transformers: The Movie 4k 35th anniversary limited edition steelbook is available for pre-order. The retail price is set at $32.98. Currently, the price is lowered to $28.43. How long that will last exactly remains to be seen. Aside from having an ultra-high-definition version of the movie to watch, this new release comes loaded with bonus features. Per Shout Factor, here's what to expect from the two-disc release...

Bonus Features:

New 4K Transfer Of Original Film Elements

New Feature-Length Storyboards, Including Deleted, Alternate and Extended Sequences

New Fathom Events 30th Anniversary Featurette, Including Stan Bush's Acoustic Performances Of "The Touch" And "Dare"

'Til All Are One - A Comprehensive Documentary Looking Back At The Transformers: The Movie With Members Of The Cast and Crew, Including Story Consultant Flint Dille, Cast Members Gregg Berger, Susan Blu, Neil Ross, Dan Gilvezan, Singer/Songwriter Stan Bush, Composer Vince DiCola and Others!

Audio Commentary With Director Nelson Shin, Story Consultant Flint Dille and Star Susan Blu

Archival Featurettes - "The Death Of Optimus Prime," "The Cast & Characters," and "Transformers Q&A"

Animated Storyboards

Original Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Directed by Nelson Shin, Transformers: The Movie was released theatrically in 1986. It takes place in the same continuity as the original animated series, which helped turn the Hasbro toys into a household name. It wasn't exactly a big box office hit at the time but has since lived on as a truly beloved piece of the franchise for three and a half decades.

Transformers: The Movie takes place in the year 2005. For millennia, the Autobots, led by Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), have been at war with the evil Megatron (Frank Welker) and his Decepticons. They have been battling for control of their home planet, Cybertron. But an even greater threat in the form of Unicron (Orson Welles), a massive transforming planet that devours everything in its path, is heading for Cybertron. The only hope to save their planet is the Autobot Matrix of Leadership.

Aside from this re-release, quite a lot is happening with the Transformers franchise overall right now. Not one, but two different new animated shows are in the works, one for Netflix and one for Nickelodeon. On the movie side, several projects are in development, including a new live-action Autobots movie that is casting up at the moment. A title for the movie has yet to be revealed.Bumblebee 2 is, or at least was, in development at one point as well.

There is also a Beast Wars spin-off in the works, as well as an animated feature from Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. Those who wish to pre-order a copy of Transformers: The Movie can head on over to ShoutFactory.com.