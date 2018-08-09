The Transformers: The Movie is heading back to theaters for one night only this September, and we've honestly never seen fans so excited for a Fathom event. The animated movie hit theaters on August 8, 1986, and to celebrate its arrival so many years ago, we have a special sneak peek at the upcoming re-release event along with a side-by-side comparison of the remastered movie. Here's a special message from Fathom.

"The world-renowned animated feature The Transformers: The Movie hits theaters nationwide for a special one-night event on Thursday, September 27, but today we're remembering the day this movie first debuted in theaters (1986). Join us to celebrate The Transformers: The Movie by going down memory lane and share with readers (+ social followers) and us about your nostalgia obsession for this movie."

Moreover, The Transformers: The Movie has been meticulously remastered, restored from the original film elements, and transferred in HD. It's time to introduce this iconic film to a new generation of fans! Tickets are available at FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices.

This special one-night event will catapult audiences into the super-charged, action-packed The Transformers universe, and enables lifelong fans to relive the excitement and awe of this 1986 animated feature. Fans will also glimpse at a sneak peek behind the making of the Bumblebee movie, and a brand-new interview with singer-songwriter Stan Bush including recent performances of the theme songs "The Touch" and "Dare." Fathom attendees will also receive a poster of The Transformers: The Movie (quantities limited, while supplies last).

The Transformers: The Movie has captured a special place in the hearts of millions and has been a staple in the pop culture zeitgeist since 1986. Featuring memorable characters from the heroic Autobot and villainous Decepticons, and thrilling action and a heartfelt storyline, T The Transformers: The Movie is a cultural touchstone that spans generations. Beloved by legions of fans, this full-length animated adventure boasts the voice talent of Orson Welles in his final voice acting role and an all-star voice cast that includes Peter Cullen, Eric Idle, Casey Kasem, Judd Nelson, Leonard Nimoy, Robert Stack, and Frank Welker.

You can revisit the film for a few minutes now with three new videos released by Fathom Events and Shout Factory. Live like it's 1986 all over again. Get the touch, and experience the power like never before.